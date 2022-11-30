A stark difference in cost leads to a change in plans for Tonawanda real estate services company

A stark difference in cost leads to a change in plans

When it comes to real estate projects, a lot can change in just a year – as Timothy Geiger and Randy Urschel learned.

Geiger and Urschel own Stark Technologies Group, a Tonawanda-based real estate services and building management company on Stark Street. They had planned last year to make a big move with their 32-year-old company, by relocating its headquarters, training center and command center to Amherst.

Stark planned to buy and renovate a 35,000-square-foot building at 2100 Wehrle Drive, as well as triple the size of a 5,000-square-foot warehouse at 60 Lawrence Bell Drive, to create a 50,000-square-foot complex for its growing operations. The plan was to retain its Tonawanda facilities, but relocate some employees to the new site, while adding 10 new jobs.

Founded in 1990 as an energy, technology and building management systems company, Stark and its various divisions administer and monitor building operations and security systems across the region and increasingly across the country, using data and analytics to help clients run their facilities better.

The Wehrle facility has been vacant for years, while Lawrence Bell was occupied. The company obtained a package of sales and mortgage recording tax breaks in June 2021 from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for the $3.15 million project.

Fast forward a year, though, and circumstances are much different.

The company has since changed the scope and design of the project, dropping the Lawrence Bell component while adopting plans for the main building to now be fully electrified and to meet the LEED Silver standard as environmentally friendly. Company executives said they saw a large shift in market trends in the real estate industry, as well as new state and federal policies, and decided to lead by example in creating a "showcase facility."

Those shifts, along with supply chain problems – including a 42-week lead time for some items that were recently ordered – has delayed the project, so Stark now needs an extension of the tax breaks until September 2023.

But it also needs a big increase, officials said in a revised application to the Amherst IDA, because the project costs have more than doubled from $3.2 million to $7.95 million, with the renovation cost alone nearly tripling from $2.5 million to $7 million.

According to its new request, sales tax breaks would rise to $459,375 from $153,125. The company said it did not get a property tax break originally, but is now asking for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would reduce those payments.

It also obtained a commitment for a construction loan of up to $5.42 million from Bank on Buffalo, which will convert into a 10-year permanent loan. So now it's seeking additional mortgage-recording tax relief. The original IDA agreement capped the mortgage amount at $3 million.

On the other hand, it also increased its job projections by another 10 full-time equivalents, from 88 to 98.

The Amherst IDA will consider the request later in December.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

AROUND THE SUBURBS

West Seneca

The new owner of Royal Car Wash wants to add another location in West Seneca. Royal Wash Management – which is now owned by GO Car Wash Management Co. of Denver, is seeking approval from West Seneca town officials for a special-use permit to allow it to construct a 4,096-square-foot car wash at 5700 Seneca St.

GO Car Wash is a fast-growing and highly acquisitive national chain with more than 110 locations in eight states, including 24 across Western and upstate New York already under its banner, in transition, or under development.

Also in West Seneca, Nusbaumer & Clarke is seeking subdivision approval for 14 new lots in the Queens Landing neighborhood, which would be the fourth phase of townhomes in the project.

Hamburg

Not far away in the Town of Hamburg:

Matt Jaworski wants to create a public mini-storage facility at 5661 Camp Road.

People Inc., the region's largest nonprofit social services agency, is revising its plans for a multifamily development on vacant land north of Southwestern Boulevard and west of Rogers Road. The project was originally approved in August.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate is seeking site plan approval for its redevelopment of the former Immaculate Conception convent at 5272 South Park Ave. into multifamily and senior housing.

DATO Development is planning a 96-unit townhome subdivision on vacant land west of Briercliff Drive.

Frank Russo Jr. wants to put in a 14-lot neighborhood as an extension of Niles Avenue.

