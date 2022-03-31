A sign of the times: Hybrid parking rates for hybrid workers

Both the 10-exit and 14-exit plans are discounted by 30% from the regular monthly rate. Rates range from $52 to $63 per month for the 10-exit plan, depending on the ramp, and from $73 to $88 for the 14-exit plan.

BCAR operates the city-owned Adam, Mohawk, Turner, Augspurger and Fernbach ramps.

Current and new customers must fill out an application to sign up. Applications are available online through the BCAR website or at the organization's offices at 255 Pearl St. The new program and rates will take effect May 1.

Iraci said the agency is also bringing back other programs like ridesharing, shuttles and a discounted corporate pass. It's also planning to double the number of electric-vehicle charging stations from 16 to 32, in partnership with National Grid and the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency.

"This is not just what the market is telling us, but it fits into the city’s traffic demand management plan," Iraci said. "Although our occupancy is slightly down, I see evidence of pretty significant changes."