A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers

Oliver Hays raves about the flexibility that comes with working from his home in Amherst.

But his remote job has a twist: He works for a company, Zen Media, that doesn't even have a location here.

Zen, a public relations and marketing agency, is based in Dallas but operates as a fully remote company.

“People like working remotely, but you always wonder, 'When’s that other shoe going to drop, when are we going to have to go back to the office?' " Hays said. "And we know that that doesn’t exist, because there is no office. There never has been.”

The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region.

It's a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere. Only this time, they're not moving away, as a generation of auto workers and steel workers – and their children – did as the region's manufacturers declined over the past half century.

Now, the region still benefits from these workers living here, as they spend money, pay taxes and get involved in the community. And the workers get to have a job they like without having to uproot.

But it also poses a challenge for local employers trying to recruit talent, at a time when they are struggling to fill job openings. Now those employers can be competing not only with other companies in the area, but also some from out of town.

Embracing the change

Hays has worked in public relations for local employers including First Niagara Bank, the Martin Group and Phillips Lytle. During the pandemic, his Phillips Lytle job went remote.

The shift suited Hays and his wife, since their daughter was staying home from day care at the time. Hays came to see other benefits. He could avoid the slog of winter commutes, and gained back time that he used to spend on the road. And then there's the price of fuel.

“Now I don’t mind not having to fill up the tank more than once every couple weeks," he said.

In 2021, Hays took a remote-only job with a San Francisco-based firm, before joining Zen about a year ago. With Zen, he had the chance to build a public relations team from scratch.

One of his hires was Brittany Frey, a public relations veteran who lives in the Buffalo area. Other team members live in places like Oregon, Texas, Missouri and Indiana.

“I think everybody enjoys the flexibility," said Hays, who is vice president of public relations. "And people do take advantage of the fact they are remote." For instance, an employee might decamp to a beach house for a week, but still work from there.

Unique skill set

Some other local residents have also found jobs they like with companies that don't have any presence here, without having to move away.

Dr. Erica Colligan worked as a neurologist for 10 years. She decided to make a career change during the pandemic, earning her MBA at the University at Buffalo.

"When I graduated, I was looking for a job that combined my knowledge of medicine and my newfound business degree," Colligan said.

She also wanted to stay in Buffalo. Colligan explored job opportunities here, but found a good fit with McCann Health New York, a pharmaceutical advertising agency based in New York City.

Colligan was hired as associate director of scientific strategy, working with the ad agency to make sure its statements were consistent with medical literature.

Since coming aboard, Colligan has discovered many of McCann's employees also work remotely, including from other states.

"They're certainly recruiting throughout the whole country, and why not?" Colligan said. "If somebody who's good at their job lives in Houston or Buffalo, why not hire them in this new world that we live in?"

An appealing balance

Kelsey Hanks discovered remote work appealed to her while working in public relations for Evergreen Health during the pandemic.

When she was looking for a new job opportunity, she broadened her search to include national employers.

"Before the pandemic, I never would have considered looking elsewhere," she said. "It was all about what jobs are available in Buffalo."

But she was determined to stay here, and she was able to do that. Hanks was hired for a media relations job with Finn Partners, a Chicago-based marketing agency with a worldwide presence. The opportunity suited her for a host of reasons.

Hanks' 94-year-old grandmother lives here, in an independent living facility. "We're great friends and we see each other every couple of days," she said.

“Being able to care for her and spend time with her with the flexibility of work from home is huge for me, and it was part of my decision-making process to work remote," Hanks said.

She can work from her grandmother's place, or from other spots, like a family residence in Port Colborne, Ont. Hanks feels more productive working remotely, and says it brings balance to her life.

"I have found that without the back and forth to the office, I have more time in my day," she said. "I find that I exercise more. I eat better because I can make food at home. I feel as though I’ve had hours added, whether that’s mathematically true or not.”

Virtual challenges

Working remotely for an out-of-town company poses new challenges, like getting new hires familiar with the company's way of doing things, and developing ties among co-workers who may not meet in person.

There are other important factors for employees and employers to consider, said James Lemoine, associate professor of organization and human resources at the University at Buffalo's School of Management.

“For the employee, at the least in the short term, it seems like a really good deal," Lemoine said. "You get the work flexibility, you don’t have to drive into work, you’re saving money on gas. That’s really important these days.

"But for the employer, research shows the more disconnected an employee is, then the more disconnected they feel," he said. "They are less engaged with their colleagues and with their work.”

If employees feel that connection is lacking, they can jump to another remote job that seems more appealing, with the swap of a laptop.

“It makes sense that as much as you like the idea of working from home, you’re not going to build a strong connection with the company or your co-workers while you’re sitting in your office chair staring at a computer screen," Lemoine said. "And if that’s true from the employer’s perspective, then you're at real risk of losing these employees over time.”

Employers can help offset those disadvantages by occasionally bringing together remote workers in person, Lemoine said.

Hanks said she looks forward to getting to meet her colleagues at one of the staff socials that Finn hosts in Chicago. But she feels the company did a good job onboarding her remotely.

Colligan said she sometimes misses being around colleagues while working from her home. But in July, she got to meet some members of her team at a company picnic. And McCann holds video sessions to try to keep employees connected.

Hays said he has made a point of meeting up with members of his Zen Media team while on business trips.

"Sometimes somebody’s a little taller, a little shorter," Hays said. "Everyone’s shocked I’m tall."

Another challenge of this type of remote-work arrangement: how to compensate workers. Google has caused a stir over its policy of paying remote workers differently based on where they live, taking into account the cost of living in different parts of the country. It's more complicated than if everyone in a workforce lives in the same region, like Silicon Valley.

A new kind of recruiting

Remote workers employed by out-of-town employers also create a new wrinkle for business recruiters promoting the region's workforce to companies considering expanding or relocating.

Invest Buffalo Niagara is studying what the region needs to do to shore up its workforce development pipeline, said Jenna Cavanaugh, the chief operating officer. The labor market assessment will lead to a report and a strategy that will be released in November.

Remote work is only one piece of that workforce puzzle, she said. "We have to really understand those underlying factors, to make sure that our community is and stays competitive."

People who live here and work remotely for companies elsewhere may not necessarily want to work that way forever, said Sarah Tanbakuchi, president and CEO of TechBuffalo, a nonprofit organization that promotes tech job growth.

"As these workers look to make a change or seek the collaborative energy of an office environment, we have a growing tech corridor with employers ready to welcome them into roles that are exciting and rewarding," she said. "The short-term talent challenges created by remote work may actually create a larger and more-robust talent pool for local employers in the future."

Still, that could take some doing.

Hays recalled how he and Frey played an April Fool's Day prank on Zen's public relations team. On a video call, they notified team members they were being brought under one roof – in Buffalo. Employees froze up as Frey shared images of the supposed new downtown offices.

"They briefly bought it," Hays said.

Hays said he believes remote job opportunities will only grow: "If you go on LinkedIn now and search for remote jobs, it is a lot easier to search for remote jobs than it was two years ago."