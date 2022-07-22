A prosecution that started with fanfare ends with $2,000 fine for Robert Morgan

For Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan, a four-year federal case over his business dealings ended Friday with a $2,000 fine.

His son Todd Morgan was fined $500.

Their sentences came a day after two others in the case – Frank Giacobbe, 47, and Michael Tremiti, 59 – were each ordered to pay a $500 fine for their misdemeanor convictions from the case.

Robert Morgan previously agreed to forfeit $16.3 million in proceeds that prosecutors claimed was a result of his alleged fraud on eight properties.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, who sentenced all four defendants, again criticized the federal prosecution of the case, in which one indictment from 2019 was dismissed because the case was taking too long and a second one from a year ago was on the verge of being dismissed before their guilty pleas.

"This is not the way the criminal defense system is supposed to work," Wolford said. "We’re left with the wide-ranging indictment. It was returned by the grand jury with a lot of fanfare, a lot of public announcements, and at the end of the day, the four defendants are left with three misdemeanors and a felony conviction."

After Wolford dismissed the first indictment, she allowed prosecutors to re-indict, but the defense attorneys soon asked the judge to reconsider, citing what they called prosecutorial misconduct. Wolford ended the last of those hearings two days ago, after she said the U.S. Department of Justice told her it would conduct its own investigation of the handling of the case by the U.S. Attorney's office in Buffalo.

"We are looking forward to them understanding how this happened, and making sure it never happens again," said New York City attorney Joel Cohen, who represented the elder Morgan throughout the case.

The Rochester real estate developer built an apartment empire across multiple states before he and the others were indicted three years ago on 114 counts of mortgage and insurance fraud.

Robert Morgan, 65, who admitted in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, is now a felon.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I assure the court that I will not engage in this kind of action in the future," Morgan told Wolford from his wheelchair next to the defense table.

Cohen confirmed the elder Morgan intends to rebuild his business.

"Mr. Morgan and his family are grateful to be at the end of this long, arduous ordeal," said Cohen. "What was taken from him the worst was having his reputation sullied for years."

Todd Morgan, 33, who like Tremiti and Giacobbe pleaded to one count of bank larceny, a misdemeanor, expressed regret in a brief statement during the 45-minute hearing.

"I’m very, very sorry for my conduct, and I can assure Your Honor that I will not repeat it," Todd Morgan said. "I will be transparent in all my dealings from now on."

David Rothenberg, the Rochester attorney who defended the younger Morgan, criticized the prosecution afterward, asserting the federal government should never have "come into Rochester" to go after someone of Morgan's stature when none of the projects lost money or went into foreclosure.

"This is the single most inadvisable prosecution I have ever seen," said Rothenberg, who has practiced law for more than 40 years.

The four defendants were charged in May 2019 in a broad indictment that accused them of deceiving lenders into making larger loans than justified on apartment projects, by submitting fake rent rolls, income statements, appraisals and other documents. At $500 million, it was touted at the time by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York as one of the biggest cases of mortgage fraud in the country since the housing crisis in 2008.

But the case languished as prosecutors were overwhelmed with the trove of documents they had amassed, and they were unable to efficiently or effectively process them all. They ultimately took too long to provide them to the defense, and failed to do so fully, violating the defendants' speedy trial rights, Wolford had ruled.

"At the end of the day, the resolution is a fair one and an appropriate one," Wolford said Friday in the crowded courtroom.

Neither of the Morgans was placed on probation or sent to jail.

"I do not believe any further supervision is necessary," the judge told the elder Morgan. "You have suffered plenty of harm. I can not think of another case of a defendant who has suffered as much collateral consequences as you did, and at the end of the day are not getting any prison time."

Wolford, however, said she did not believe Morgan and the others were entirely innocent.

"I do believe the record supports that this was not an isolated crime, but the merits were never tested," she said.

"The prosecution has been a long ordeal, since 2018, and we all know this was no ordinary prosecution," Wolford said. "I hope I never have a case like this again."

Cohen, in advocating for leniency, noted Morgan's history as the son of Holocaust survivors who worked long hours in his family's fish store until he was critically wounded in a 1991 robbery that left him paralyzed below the waist and confined to a wheelchair. He still suffers pain and needs frequent care, and "his life has been a razor's edge several times," Cohen added.

The attorney also noted the 29 letters of support that were submitted to the court for the elder Morgan, including from Robert Duffy – former Rochester police chief and mayor and former New York lieutenant governor.

Wolford called Duffy "a straight shooter" who had never submitted a letter of support in a criminal case.

"Your personal story is remarkable," Wolford told Morgan. "The success you’ve achieved with your company is the true American story. There’s no question that you’ve made significant contributions to the community.

"But your work hasn't been totally altruistic either," she added. "You did very well for yourself. There's nothing wrong with that at all. Somebody should be able to work their way up. But you shouldn't be able to do it through crime."