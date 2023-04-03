I’ve always wondered what happens to my Amazon package between the time I tap the “place order” button and the moment it lands on my doorstep.

In March, I got a glimpse at a package’s journey when I got the opportunity to work at the online giant’s sortation facility in Lancaster.

It turns out, there is a lot that goes into the two-day delivery promise that helped Amazon become the world’s largest retailer – and it would be so easy for each package to take a wrong turn that I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more often than it does.

Outfitted in a bright vest, gloves and steel toes, I started my shift with stretch exercises and a motivational cheer about the shift’s 39,500-package processing goal, coordinated by an upbeat worker with a microphone.

Workers are allowed two free pairs of gloves per week, taken from a vending machine with a supervisor’s permission. Workers choose one free pair of steel-toed sneakers or boots per year, random styles of which are on display near a terminal where they can be ordered from Zappos.com.

My guide is Charles Jackson, whose barbering gig went down the tubes during the pandemic. He has stayed at Amazon because he appreciates the opportunity for upward mobility, and he has already moved up the ranks to process assistant – the only one qualified to work in any area of the building.

Since starting in 2021, he has lost 60 pounds, which he attributes to walking the nearly 600,000-square-foot facility 10 hours a day, four days a week. Each shift he walks the equivalent of trekking from the Amazon facility to City Hall in downtown Buffalo.

Together, we unload a truck full of unsorted packages onto a mobile conveyer belt that extends right into the truck. You make your own pace, but there is pressure to be quick, and I try not to slow Charles down too much.

At the next stop, I sort mounds of blue-and-white bubble mailers into about eight different bins. It’s frighteningly easy to put the wrong envelope in the wrong bin, sending it to the wrong Amazon van going to the wrong place. It’s also an overwhelming alphabet soup of letters, numbers and exceptions to navigate while more envelopes pile up at your elbow.

The worker in line next to me assures me it gets easier as you go. But right now, I’ve sent a number of packages to the wrong places, and who knows how many people’s phones are pinging with the message that their purchases are delayed.

Among real Amazon workers around the country – there are about 1,500 in Lancaster – there is a push to unionize and reports of worker mistreatment, ranging from poor working conditions and insufficient pay to inadequate rest breaks.

Amazon has made changes to address some allegations while denying others. Amazon has raised its minimum wage (wages in Lancaster start at $16 per hour, but about $19 per hour is the average), implemented new safety measures and provided additional training. Still, worker advocacy groups say the company has not done enough to ensure worker safety and well-being.

Next, I head up a flight of stairs to a snaking system of conveyor belts filled with boxes to be sorted. This doesn't go well. The boxes pile up in my lane, gumming up the works and setting off screeching alarms.

At each station, there is pressure to go faster. I’m given a goal to sort 2,000 packages per hour, but my rate is an embarrassing 44 packages per hour. When I try to be accurate, I’m too slow. When I try to be fast, I’m inaccurate.

Unlike the website that seamlessly routes shoppers to, say, HDMI cables once they’ve purchased a television, not much at the warehouse is intuitive.

Numbered bins are out of order and the four chutes I’m responsible for sorting packages through are arrayed with no apparent rhyme or reason.

I send one box down the A/B chute to my right in front of me instead of B/C to the left behind me where it should’ve gone. My first instinct is to jump in after it but, fortunately for the people with orders coming through my station, there’s another safeguard to catch misrouted packages below.

That’s where I go next. The slow and inaccurate pattern I’ve set for myself continues here, where I scan boxes and walk them to their final location. There, a worker called a “water spider” will shrink-wrap the stacks of packages once they reach a certain height marked in yellow on nearby poles.

Then they’re off to the trucks on their way to your house, and if I’ve put the wrong packages in the wrong places, there’s nothing more I can do but feel guilty.

I hear this area is a favorite among workers, because there are more people buzzing around and more opportunities to chat. There is no music and no headphones are allowed to break up the tedium.

Of course, I got just a taste of what it’s like to work at Amazon. When I’m done working various stations, I’m beat and certain I’ve gone over my allotted two hours on the floor. But what seemed like forever turns out to have been just 70 harried minutes, according to my running voice recorder.

I refuel with free snacks and high fives, and the knowledge that I’ll be less annoyed next time my package is late.