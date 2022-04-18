A new idea for some returning Buffalo Niagara office workers: reserve a desk

Independent Health's workforce has been mainly remote since the pandemic began – and the company has decided to keep it that way.

Freed Maxick renovated its office space to make it better suited to employees who largely work remotely and come in only periodically.

At both companies, when workers do come into the office, they will need a reservation – just like you would at a hotel or a restaurant.

As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, companies are rethinking their office space – both how much they need and how it is designed. Behind the change: Some office-based workers, happy with pandemic-driven remote work and hybrid schedules, don't want to come back.

So a few companies, such as Independent Health and Freed Maxick, are embracing "hoteling," where remote employees reserve a workstation for the days when they come into the office to do their jobs, rather than having a dedicated desk of their own. When groups of employees need to meet in person, they reserve an office conference room.

As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working.

It is a relatively new concept for the Buffalo Niagara office market, but not nationally. Independent Health and Freed Maxick say employee productivity has held up strong through the pandemic, and they view hoteling as the way forward.

Whether the change sticks remains to be seen. If it does, the idea could eventually lead companies to cut back on the amount of space they lease or own, especially as leases expire.

"Instead of taking more space than you need, instead of having wasted space, this really does make the most sense," said Julie Becht, chief human resources officer at Freed Maxick.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Office vs. remote

Throughout the pandemic, Amherst-based Independent Health has surveyed its employees and its leaders to assess how they wanted to work in the future. The survey found that both executives and workers had the same expectations to stay remote, said Patricia Clabeaux, chief human resources officer.

So Independent Health's office staff will continue to be primarily remote, with opportunities for employees to still come into the office.

"On site, we're saying, is more for collaboration – maybe team meetings, cross-functional meetings, maybe you just want to get together and celebrate with your team," Clabeaux said. "But it's more of a collaboration environment on site, with a primarily remote environment."

Workforce & Economy: How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back “Our leaders remain very flexible in working with their teams to do what works for them, our teams and clients," said Matt Pitts, a KeyBank spokesman.

Independent Health has about 1,500 employees in the Buffalo Niagara region, including with its affiliate companies. About 50 of its employees have to be on site for their particular jobs. On an average day, about 10% of the workforce comes into the office voluntarily to work, said Frank Sava, a spokesman.

The company is making physical changes to its offices to accommodate its long-range approach, including new equipment and furniture.

Technology improvements will be key to those changes, Clabeaux said. "What we envision is some meetings or some collaboration will be hybrid: some people might be on site, some people might be virtual," she said. "How do you have the proper technology and the room set up to accomplish that?"

There may be occasions when a leader calls for team members to meet at the office, instead of virtually, Clabeaux said. "We're going to be very flexible as an organization, but we need some flexibility with the associate, too."

The health insurer has a combination of owned and leased office space. The company has no plans to give up any of it, and none of its leases are expiring in the next couple of years, Clabeaux said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It gives us the flexibility to understand as we roll this out what space we really do need," she said.

As workers return to offices, hybrid schedules take root As workers have grown more comfortable working from home, businesses are trying to strike a balance between returning to what was normal before the pandemic and a new dynamic in the labor market.

Redesign and rethinking

The hoteling concept predates the pandemic, but has gained attention as employers consider ideas for bringing employees back to the office.

A PWC report last summer found that half of U.S. executives surveyed were planning to invest in hoteling applications, and 45% were going to invest in hoteling seating in their workplaces, among other steps to support hybrid working.

That does not mean everybody is happy. A recent Time story about workplaces with unassigned desks noted unintended consequences. For instance, employees might find it a hassle to not have a dedicated desk of their own when they come into the office. And employees may end up gravitating to the same desk each time, anyway.

Freed Maxick spent a lot of time exploring the hoteling idea long before the pandemic, Becht said. Its offices in the Liberty Building were due for an overhaul, and many of its employees were frequently off site, whether on the road, at clients' locations or at networking events.

The firm brought employees up to speed about the impending changes and finished renovating its office space on three floors – just before the pandemic started.

Some Freed Maxick employees, including in human resources and information technology, still have their own dedicated work spaces, since they are often on-site. Directors have their own offices, but those offices were moved to the middle of the floor. That way, workstations for staffers could go alongside the windows, capturing more natural light.

Employees who come in to work can reserve a workstation or a conference room, depending on what they need.

Culture shift

Employers talk about their corporate culture as a way to distinguish themselves from competitors, as well as to attract and keep talent. But how do companies maintain that culture if their employees don't see much of each other in person?

Independent Health wants to preserve its corporate culture while keeping up with the times, said Anne O'Neill, chief risk officer.

"If we bring them back, is that going to hurt the culture, because they really want to be at home?" Clabeaux said. "It's trying to find that balance between retention and associate satisfaction – which overwhelmingly says 'we want this new working model to be remote' – and corporate culture."

Clabeaux said it is essential to stay connected with remote employees, constantly get feedback from them and offer activities such as associate appreciation days.

"We can't take our foot off the pedal on this one," she said. "We are a strong culture, and it's very, very critical to us."

Freed Maxick has hired a number of employees who are based far from Western New York – a reflection of the tight job market and the competition for talent.

"We've got people in Colorado, people in Alabama and Texas and Florida," Becht said. "And those people were looking for 100% remote opportunities."

The firm sends Buffalo-themed gift baskets to welcome far-flung employees to the team, and strives to stay connected with them, Becht said.

Freed Maxick is preparing to hold an end-of-tax-season party – the first one in two years – at its offices in late April. Events like that are persuading employees to come in and meet up in person, Becht said.

"I think people are more inspired to come back," she said. "I think they're tired of being away form each other for the past two years. "

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.