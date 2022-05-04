A new home for Vive: Jericho Road completes $2 million purchase of former assisted-living facility in Buffalo

Jericho Road Community Health Center has completed its $2.05 million purchase of a former assisted-living facility in Buffalo, with plans to renovate the structure and move its Vive Shelter program for asylum seekers into the space by late 2022.

It brings new life to the former Bristol Home facility at 1500 Main St., which dates to 1868 but closed in early 2021 under the weight of major financial pressures.

"To people running from violence, war, persecution and other desperate conditions, Vive represents hope for a new beginning in a safe place," Jericho Road founder and CEO Dr. Myron Glick said. "This shelter is where people finally feel that they don’t have to look over their shoulders or sleep with one eye open anymore. Moving Vive into 1500 Main St. will help us give our residents the warm and welcoming refuge they deserve."

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Glick said he expects renovations to the three-story building to cost no more than $2 million. The plans include: upgrades to the building's systems; a kitchen and cafeteria; a classroom; a medical clinic for Vive residents; a quiet room; a barbershop; legal and program offices; and recreational areas that include an indoor playroom and an outdoor playground on the site's green space.

Vive's current home at 50 Wyoming Ave. is 24,000 square feet while the Main Street building measures 38,500 square feet. The move's goal is not to increase volume, however, as the new and old buildings have the same capacity of 120 residents. Instead, Jericho Road said, the intention is to provide a better, safer and more comfortable atmosphere for residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One of the main challenges of Vive's current location on the East Side, Glick said, is its "dormitory style." Most of that building's sleeping and living spaces are large dorms that accommodate several people, with the rooms assigned by gender – meaning families often get separated.

Jericho Road plans asylum emergency shelter for former Main Street assisted-living home According to a variance application Jericho Road submitted to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, the agency plans to modernize the property to provide short-term shelter, food, supportive services and access to legal help for refugees.

Since the Wyoming Avenue facility was originally a school and wasn't designed to be a residential structure, that also has led to overburdened plumbing and HVAC systems and costly recurring repairs.

Once Vive completes its move, Jericho Road plans to retain the Wyoming Avenue building for a yet-undetermined new purpose.

Jericho Road has owned the Wyoming Avenue building since 2015, when it acquired Vive.

Vive, founded in 1984, assists those making a refugee claim in Canada or are seeking asylum protection in the United States by providing them with safety, shelter, food and legal help.

Vive served 1,741 people in 2019, a figure that fell during the pandemic to 918 in 2020 and 1,235 last year. Glick expects those numbers to grow moving forward.

"Given all the turmoil in the world, that just makes us suspect and plan for continued busyness at Vive," he said. "We wish we didn't live in a world where folks had to flee their homes and try to find a home somewhere else, but we do live in such a world. So that's why we're here. That's why we're trying to stand in the gap.”

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.