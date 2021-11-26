A more subdued Black Friday as retailers discourage crowds

There were no doorbusters, no freebies and no sales that hadn't already started earlier in the week. So what brought shoppers out in the wee hours of the morning to wait in wet, 38-degree weather on Black Friday?
"Tradition," said Erica Seymour of Buffalo, who has been shopping Black Friday for 14 years. "And I like to get those good deals."
But every year, her shopping crew has gotten smaller as people gravitate toward internet shopping. This year, she was with just one other person.
"It's because of the pandemic, people are scared to come," she said. "But people don't like to stand in lines, either."
There were only two people in line ahead of Seymour when she arrived half an hour early for Walmart's 5 a.m. opening. Unlike years past, there were no shoppers camped out in tents or staying warm with portable heaters.
At Target, all but the first person in line, who was there hoping to buy and resell Pokémon cards, had gotten in line an hour or less before Target opened. Noticeably different at Target this year though was the temporarily expanded number of drive-up stalls to handle same-day shopping pickup.
Julie Beck and her daughter, Heather, got to Target at 6:15 a.m. Heather stayed up watching Christmas movies on Netflix instead of going to sleep. In years past, the Beck family would go in a large group, then divide and conquer the sales in stores together.
"We used to get in line and dart off into stores and whoever got something first we would let everybody know," Julie said.
In the years before cellphones, some family members brought walkie talkies to communicate. Some resorted to other means.
"We would have to do Marco Polo to find her," Heather said.
Jennifer Semrau of Lindsay, Ont., has been coming to Western New York to shop on Black Friday for 20 years. This year, she probably wouldn't have come just to shop – the Covid test required to return is too expensive – but she now has family on this side of the border and visits for Thanksgiving.
Indeed, the usual strong turnout of Canadian shoppers did not materialize. Semrau was at Barnes and Noble Friday meeting four friends who were coming from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Support Local Journalism
Black Friday has been "significantly different" over the past five years, she said. She misses leafing through the thick newspaper circulars and said sifting through dozens of retailer emails is not the same.
"It's not like that adrenaline of getting up at three in the morning, waiting to get in with the line wrapped around the store and everything," Semrau said. "You just walked in and the excitement of that part is gone."
Still, she was having a blast, wearing a custom Black Friday shirt she had made and visiting stores she doesn't have at home in Canada.
"I had to hit Kohl's first. It's been two years, so I was shaking to get to Kohl's," she said.
Many of the shoppers who turned up early at stores were hoping to get their hands on video gaming systems that have tended to sell out quickly because of a computer ship shortage that have choked the supply.
Austin Gadt from the Town of Tonawanda bribed two people with breakfast to join him in his quest for a PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch. They waited outside Best Buy in Amherst starting at 3 a.m. but, when the store opened at 5 a.m., neither game console was in stock.
"So we literally walked in and walked out," he said. "If I don't get one, I'll be so depressed."
Catherine Barr of Amherst got to Target shortly after 6 a.m. and was the second person in line. She was on the hunt for an XBox Series X for her boyfriend. Walmart had them on sale earlier in the week, but they sold out in three minutes, she said. Afterward, whether she has the game console or not, she will go to work at her job in a hospital.
Other than that, she will have finished her Christmas shopping.
"I don't like to be out at the last minute. This is my last shopping day," she said. "Everything is wrapped."
As of late Thursday night, Adobe said the day’s online shopping total would reach from $5.1 billion to $5.4 billion; meaning shoppers would have spent more than $3.5 million per minute on Thanksgiving. The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to climb as much as 10.5% this year, reaching up to $859 billion in sales.