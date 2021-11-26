A more subdued Black Friday as retailers discourage crowds

"I had to hit Kohl's first. It's been two years, so I was shaking to get to Kohl's," she said.

Many of the shoppers who turned up early at stores were hoping to get their hands on video gaming systems that have tended to sell out quickly because of a computer ship shortage that have choked the supply.

Austin Gadt from the Town of Tonawanda bribed two people with breakfast to join him in his quest for a PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch. They waited outside Best Buy in Amherst starting at 3 a.m. but, when the store opened at 5 a.m., neither game console was in stock.

"So we literally walked in and walked out," he said. "If I don't get one, I'll be so depressed."

Catherine Barr of Amherst got to Target shortly after 6 a.m. and was the second person in line. She was on the hunt for an XBox Series X for her boyfriend. Walmart had them on sale earlier in the week, but they sold out in three minutes, she said. Afterward, whether she has the game console or not, she will go to work at her job in a hospital.

Other than that, she will have finished her Christmas shopping.

"I don't like to be out at the last minute. This is my last shopping day," she said. "Everything is wrapped."