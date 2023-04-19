The anticipation around the opening of international fast-fashion clothing and lifestyle store Primark at Walden Galleria Thursday rivals that of its competitors H&M and Zara, which set customers lining up in long, snaking queues and ringing up bags and bags worth of sales.

Shoppers have watched closely as the Ireland-based retailer built its giant 34,000-square-foot store on the upper level near DSW, whether they heard the buzz about Primark on social media or visited it in other cities.

Jennifer Wozniak learned about Primark from online fashion influencers in Europe.

"A blogger I used to follow posted outfits she bought at Primark," she said. "I loved her outfits, but there was no way to get their clothes."

The store is also known for its low prices, high fashion and good quality. Women's dresses start at $6, men's T-shirts start at $4.50 and children's T-shirts start at $3. In addition to trendy clothing and accessories for all ages, Primark has small home and beauty departments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"There's a misconception that we're off price, because of the low prices," said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark U.S. Corp. "We're not off price. We're not last season. We're actually, really fashion."

The store's affordably priced Disney merchandise is another major selling point. The region's closest Disney store, at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, closed in 2021. Primark carries Disney-themed clothing for adults, children and babies, plus Disney accessories and toys.

The store is known for its licensed merchandise, which it designs itself, for such brands as Disney, Marvel, Netflix, NBA, NFL and Minecraft. Licensed T-shirts start at $5 for children and $8 for adults.

The store is expected to be a big draw for Canadian shoppers, who do not have a Primark store of their own. In Ireland, Primark operates as Penneys – but that name is owned by J.C. Penney elsewhere.

The Galleria location is the third to have self-checkout. It's the company's 420th, and one of 60 stores scheduled to open in the United States by 2026. The company's first store opened in Dublin in 1969. It currently has 16 stores in seven states.

Walden Galleria will cater to the crowds that are expected to form at the store with giveaways, music and activities throughout the day and into the weekend.