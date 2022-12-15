A little hiring shows that local businesses aren't hunkering down from uncertainty

Rising interest rates, inflation and fears that a recession is coming aren’t stopping Buffalo Niagara businesses from doing a little hiring.

But only a little.

Despite the uncertainty looming over the economy, Buffalo Niagara businesses added 1,200 jobs during November, according to new data from the State Labor Department.

It was only a modest increase and it still left the region with 25,000 fewer jobs than it had at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it still was a welcome sign of the continued resilience of the local job market.

“With all the talk of recession, you have to look to see if there are any cracks,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “Well, not really. We’re just doing what we’ve been doing for the last year or so.”

And while the 0.3% increase in jobs during November wasn’t a lot, it still was the strongest job growth the region has seen in three months and the second-strongest in the last eight months. That, however, says more about the sluggish pace of hiring locally since the spring than it does about the vibrancy of the local economy.

In a nutshell, we’re doing a little better than treading water at a time when the rest of the country – which recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic back in June - is swimming away from us.

“We’re still lagging, but we’re also not going negative either,” Glass said.

That could be because that employers are mindful that workers still are hard to find with unemployment at 3.7% and the number of unemployed people at its lowest level in more than three decades. It also could be because those employers remain short-staffed because hiring is so hard, so they don’t have the excess staff to lay off that they might normally have heading into a downturn.

"Talent is absolutely critical," said Rob Leteste, the business intelligence and workforce manager at Invest Buffalo Niagara, which on Thursday released a report detailing the region's workforce needs. "You hear it all the time. We've got more orders than we have the staff to be able build that product."

So businesses are, for the most part, sitting tight, hiring cautiously when they can and waiting to see what happens next.

“I think we’re seeing businesses wait out the uncertainty of economic conditions,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

We may have seen that caution in holiday hiring at local stores. While shoppers are enjoying the most normal holiday season since the pandemic, Buffalo Niagara retailers haven’t been hiring like they did before Covid.

The region added just 900 retail jobs from September through November this year, the Labor Department reported. That’s less than half the number of retail jobs that were added during the weakest of the five years preceding the pandemic and less than a third of the hiring that happened during the best years.

Some of that could reflect the difficulties of finding workers to fill part-time, seasonal jobs when there are plenty of full-time positions available. Retailers also may be scaling back to cut costs, especially since the rise in the minimum wage and competitive pressures have made each new hire more expensive.

“It could simply be a reflection of the increased reliance of online ordering,” Golebiewski said.

But there also are signs that the job market is starting to soften. The number of Buffalo Niagara workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time has been on the rise since mid-November, just about the time when the job data was being compiled. Over the past four weeks, the number of initial jobless claims has surged by 83% - too late to be reflected in the November jobs report.

The four-week moving average of jobless claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, reached 1,750 during the week ending Dec. 3 and is now at its highest since January. The 2,830 first-time claims that were filed during the first week in December was the most filed during a single week since March 2021, according to State Labor Department data.

That’s concerning. And those signs of softening were further backed up by a survey released Thursday of New York manufacturers, which showed that business is slowing and that the average work week for factory workers was slightly smaller this month than it was in November.

Still, the Empire State Manufacturing Index report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that manufacturers in New York and the New York City metro area continue to hire and expect to keep doing so over the next six months – an encouraging sign for the manufacturing sector.

If employers are still looking to hire, it could mean that the workers filing for unemployment benefits over the past few weeks may not be out of work for long, especially with so few people who are out of work and actively looking for a job.

“I think we’re seeing some of these people finding jobs right away or not having as much difficulty as in the past,” Glass said.

If that’s true, the rise in jobless claims would be more of a sign of increased turnover in a job market that still is able to absorb newly jobless workers in relatively short order.

And that would be a good thing.