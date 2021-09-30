Julie Carroll, a respiratory therapist, may leave her job to work for her husband's outdoors company.

Roswell lab attendant Chris Wroblewski is considering a job at FedEx.

Theresa Malek, who is quitting her job at Erie County Medical Center, will be away from her family for two months while she does a stint as a traveling nurse in Georgia.

They are just a few of the hundreds of health care workers forced to make life-altering decisions because of New York State's Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers.

All health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes were required to have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Monday. Workers in home care, hospice and adult care facilities have until Oct. 7. In the week following the state and federal announcements for health care workers and, eventually, large private employers, vaccination rates rose by 20%.

Medical and science experts have said the vaccine is safe and effective.

But whether it's for religious reasons, fears about the long-term effects of the vaccine or because they believe it infringes on their freedom, many health care workers have decided to leave their careers rather than get a shot.

It could be a costly choice, too. Workers who lose their jobs because of their decision not to take the vaccine will not be eligible for unemployment benefits and are faced with finding jobs – in other states for health care workers wanting to continue their careers or other fields.

Hanging on with a religious exemption

Julie Carroll of Hamburg has been a respiratory therapist for more than two decades. She commutes to the University of Rochester Medical Center – a job she loves, but that also mandates the vaccine.

She does not want to get the Covid-19 vaccination and, so far, has been able to avoid it after filing a religious exemption.

She had Covid in December and feels the natural immunity should suffice. Medical experts acknowledge the antibodies produced by natural infection provide some protection, but that immunity’s reliability and durability is a challenge to predict.

But because the pope has encouraged parishioners to get vaccinated, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is not providing exemption letters. Carroll wrote her own letter outlining her religious objections. She is now watching the courts to see if a temporary restraining order that paused the vaccine mandate for religious objectors will be made permanent.

If not, her career in health care will come to an end.

"It's something that's important to me, I can't just do it for the money," Carroll said. "I can't compromise my beliefs and what I feel to be right and safe for me."

That's not to say she doesn't need the money.

"I will need to work," she said.

She's not certain what she will do. One option is to work for her husband's company, Old Goat Outdoors, which caters to the hunting industry.

"Maybe I just make that my full-time job, to market that and make it everything it can be," Carroll said.

Time to hit the road

The day New York announced the vaccine mandate for health care workers was the day Theresa Malek started looking for a new job.

She had worked at Erie County Medical Center for about eight years, most recently as a charge nurse, and had seen up close the harm the disease had done over the previous 17 months.

But she was apprehensive about whether the vaccine could lead to long-term effects, thinking of her family’s history with cancer and immune disorders. It also concerned her that the vaccine did not prevent transmission of the virus to others.

Early evidence suggests infections in fully vaccinated people caused by the Delta variant may be transmissible to others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises, but the primary cause of the spread remains transmission between unvaccinated people.

Malek finished a quarantine period Wednesday after being diagnosed with Covid. With that quarantine over, she is on unpaid leave and has until Oct. 27 to comply with the mandate.

But Malek has already found new work as a travel nurse. She will head to Atlanta on Oct. 11 and work full-time for two months.

“It took about five weeks to get a position,” said Malek, a 38-year-old who lives in the Village of Sloan. “It takes a lot of going back and forth. You have to apply for licenses in other states. It’s not a very quick process.”

It was a difficult decision, especially because her husband and children will remain in Western New York. They already spent four months apart when she had to quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic.

Once her two months in Atlanta are over, she hopes to find something new much closer to her family.

“It’s devastatingly tough,” Malek said. “And I love my job, my patients, my coworkers. It has been such a horrible decision to have to make. Not only am I walking away from that job security, that amazing health care, the pension, I’m walking away from friends I made that I work with. They become your people as well. You just battle to save your patients together, and that’s an incredible bond.”

Searching for a new career

Chris Wroblewski has spent the last 17 years as a laboratory animal services attendant at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

But as of Tuesday, after deciding not to get vaccinated before the mandate took effect, he is on unpaid leave. The 50-year-old Buffalo resident has 30 days to get the vaccine or provide an approved exemption.

He doesn’t plan to do so.

Wroblewski is looking for his next job outside of health care. He already has three offers on the table, he said, including a role with FedEx and a position working with his cousin installing electronics.

Looking to the future, Wroblewski said he feels confident in his decision.

“I’m standing up for not just my freedoms, but everyone’s freedoms, to not get forced to do something you don’t want to do,” he said.

The reluctant one

Timothy Costantino didn't want to get vaccinated but did it to keep his career.

"If I had been given the choice, I would not have gotten this vaccine. I do not think anyone should be forced to get this vaccine," said Costantino, a licensed practical nurse from the City of Tonawanda.

But he has a family to support – a mortgage, bills and three small children. He didn't have to get vaccinated for his job in a psychiatric doctor's office, but it was mandatory at the college where he is studying to become a registered nurse. Without it, he wouldn't have been allowed to continue with the clinical hospital coursework his degree requires.

Rather than drop out of school with just one semester left to go, he got the shot. Working as an LPN doesn't pay enough, he said, and he needs that bachelor's degree if he wants to make better money.

"I said 'risk/reward' here. We put all of our eggs into one financial basket," Costantino said. "I decided I think it would be a bigger detriment to our family and more of a risk for us for me not to get it."

Now, with his pregnant wife hospitalized with Covid and pneumonia, he believes his decision to get vaccinated has turned out to be a blessing.

"If I had gone down just as hard as my wife, I don't know what we would do," Costantino said.

The legal fight goes on

Corey Hogan, attorney and partner at HoganWillig law firm, represents roughly 800 workers – about 500 of whom are health care workers – in an action against New York State that seeks to challenge the mandate and allow workers to keep their jobs.

The way he hopes to do that, he said, is by showing that the governor does not have the right to force vaccinations under an emergency clause since the state is no longer in a declared state of emergency.

In that case, the state must go through the proper channels to legally enforce the mandate, which includes holding hearings and passing it through the state senate and assembly.

To join the suit, workers fill out a form on the firm's website and pay a $500 retainer. The workers who have already joined believe they have the right to choose for themselves whether or not to get inoculated, Hogan said.

"The state doesn't agree with them. It says they can't do it," he said. "Well, we're not giving up. We're gonna give it a shot. We're gonna keep on battling."

