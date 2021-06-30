A Ganson Street grain elevator is due for a makeover

Inside, the organization would have a theater, stage, film studio and music or podcast room, as well as a lobby, volunteer work areas, a conference room and café, and a kids and art room. A mezzanine level would also have office space.

The group is starting its effort by raising $320,000 to renovate the roof of the malting building, and has secured a donor to match up to $50,000 in donations through the end of June. It's also seeking contributions to support programs for vulnerable children and families, a new Leadership Academy for high school seniors, and a Center for Imagination and Innovation.

Founded in 2009 by Kate and Joe Vacanti, Hope Rising is affiliated with the Northgate Christian Community as a "ministry" of the church. It initially sought to bring clean water to the hard-hit African country by raising money to dig new wells, and has since drilled over 130 wells serving 49,300 people daily.

After 11 years of targeting its efforts on another continent, Hope Rising Together – formerly Let Them Laugh Out Loud – is now turning its attention inward to establish and expand programs that will make a similar impact in Buffalo.