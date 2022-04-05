A familiar face returns to Kaleida Health ... for now anyway

BY JON HARRIS
Shortest retirement ever? Perhaps for this Kaleida executive
Cheryl Klass was at her winter home in Hilton Head Island, S.C., in February when she got a call from Kaleida Health CEO Bob Nesselbush.
Hearing from Nesselbush wasn't totally unexpected. When Klass retired in December as Kaleida's executive vice president and chief nursing executive, Nesselbush suggested they stay in touch. After all, there could be times when Kaleida might need to tap into the expertise of Klass, who had just finished a 45-year career that spanned nursing leadership, hospital operations and health care administration.
Nesselbush was calling with a pitch to shorten her retirement, asking the 66-year-old Klass if she would return as the interim president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
"I really didn't even hesitate," Klass recalled. "I didn't say, 'I'll call you back tomorrow.' I just said, 'yes.' "
"I've just always admired the clinical team here and the leadership team at Buffalo General," she said. "As a nurse, I can say it's just a very exciting place to be – cutting-edge care and procedures, medical and surgical. It just feeds the nurse in me."
Klass started in the temporary gig March 18. She took over for Christopher Lane, who left March 11 to become president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center after a roughly six-year run atop Buffalo General and Gates Vascular.
The plan, while fluid, is for Klass to remain in the interim post until a national search for Lane's successor is completed by mid-summer.
Short-term stability
While that process plays out, Klass provides short-term stability at Kaleida's flagship hospital at a time when that's needed.
Consider:
• Since mid-November, Kaleida has announced several leadership changes, including an interim chief financial officer, appointments to the human resources and revenue cycle teams and, most recently, a few physician leadership changes.
• Kaleida also is in the midst of a high-stakes negotiation with the labor unions representing more than 60% of its workers. While Klass isn't involved in the talks, she was when the last contract was ironed out three years ago, so she could be a resource for Kaleida negotiators.
• In addition, Kaleida and other health networks are looking to emerge from a pandemic that strained finances, staff and morale.
Support Local Journalism
"We are very pleased to have Cheryl return," Nesselbush said. "She has a demonstrated track record of operational leadership here, is very well known to the organization and can lead the Buffalo General team during the transition."
There aren't too many jobs Klass hasn't had in a career that started in 1977 as a registered nurse at Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo. She quickly advanced into nursing leadership roles that included director of the hospital's pediatric, surgical and critical care divisions.
After a series of executive and consulting positions, she was recruited to Kaleida in 2004, taking over as president of Women & Children's Hospital. Seven years later, she was appointed senior vice president of operations of Buffalo General and, in 2016, became the system's chief nursing executive.
Tightest hiring climate in her career
Among her accomplishments at Kaleida, Klass ranks creating the system's first nursing plan of excellence near the top. That plan included improving nursing operations, care quality and appointing chief nursing officers at each Kaleida hospital.
She also knows nurses have had a challenging couple of years, but they remain committed to taking care of their patients – something that was evident as she listened to nurse managers and staff nurses on a recent Monday.
Klass said it's the tightest hiring climate she's seen in her time in health care. It will take time to rebuild, and she noted Kaleida is talking to nursing students at universities near and far who will be graduating in May. Klass, for one, serves on the board of trustees at her alma mater, Niagara University.
What it all boils down to?
"I think supporting those new nurses in practice with a really solid orientation so that they stay, and certainly rewarding and valuing nurses who have stayed with us through the pandemic," she said.
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
A sign of the times: Hybrid parking rates for hybrid workers. The operator of the city's five major parking ramps is making adjustments to accommodate commuters who only commute a few days each week.
Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside. Jemal is eyeing one potential tenant in particular – Top Seedz, the grand-prize winner in last year's 43North business competition.
Costco to open first Buffalo-area store in Amherst. Costco will open its first local store in Amherst along Niagara Falls Boulevard.
With fewer workers, unemployment is low for February. The unemployment report shows that the local labor market remains tight – with fewer workers in the labor pool than before the pandemic.
The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money? Sports economists and stadium experts say the price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park is what the region had to pay to keep the Bills, but what else will we get from the deal?
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.