A familiar face returns to Kaleida Health ... for now anyway

"We are very pleased to have Cheryl return," Nesselbush said. "She has a demonstrated track record of operational leadership here, is very well known to the organization and can lead the Buffalo General team during the transition."

There aren't too many jobs Klass hasn't had in a career that started in 1977 as a registered nurse at Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo. She quickly advanced into nursing leadership roles that included director of the hospital's pediatric, surgical and critical care divisions.

After a series of executive and consulting positions, she was recruited to Kaleida in 2004, taking over as president of Women & Children's Hospital. Seven years later, she was appointed senior vice president of operations of Buffalo General and, in 2016, became the system's chief nursing executive.

Tightest hiring climate in her career

Among her accomplishments at Kaleida, Klass ranks creating the system's first nursing plan of excellence near the top. That plan included improving nursing operations, care quality and appointing chief nursing officers at each Kaleida hospital.