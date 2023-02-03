Brandi J. Barrett got to know the ins and outs of consumer debt, credit cards and small business lending working for Bank of America.

She made her way into the traditional world of finance, expecting a typical banking career. Instead, she saw the problems of inequitable lending, the displacement of people in the community because of affordability, and the struggles of neighborhoods like the Fruit Belt, where she was born and raised.

That changed her trajectory. And her participation in the state's new 20-week training program to turn East Buffalo residents into community-based real estate developers is paying off for her, and for others.

Together with a friend from her college years at Daemen University who lives in the Bronx, Barrett is part of a new crop of community developers investing in and creating opportunities in parts of Buffalo that have long been underserved and neglected.

"They’re recognizing the impact they can individually have in transforming their neighborhood," said Karen Utz, Western New York regional director for Empire State Development Corp.

And they are hitting the ground running. Barrett and Jackeysi Benitez want to bring an eco-friendly laundromat, retail space and as many as seven affordable apartments to a grassy site in Masten Park, in a $2.1 million to $2.5 million project that would be funded in part with an East Side community development grant stemming from the state training program.

Their new company, Barrett & Benitez Development already owns that property at 61 Laurel St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue. It received designated developer status from the city last month to buy two additional vacant lots at 59 Laurel and 102 Riley St., which will be combined with the primary address for the project.

Plans by Eco-Logic Studios call for a complex that includes three separate buildings – a primary two-family residence and a separate carriage house on Riley, and then a two-story commercial building on Laurel. The larger building will house the laundromat, a related wash-n-fold business and a cafe on the first floor, plus up to four additional apartments on the second floor.

The laundromat and wash-n-fold would be the centerpiece, located in a 15-foot tall space with a "huge mezzanine seating area" around it, to create a "social collective," Barrett said.

"We really want to be a social enterprise, so people can come, even if you just want a quiet place to plug in, work on your laptop, have a muffin, or people-watch," said Barrett, 40. "We are big people-watchers, because we love our front porches. We want the laundromat to feel the same way."

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

At the same time, Barrett said, they want to change how the laundry business operates, noting that utilities, particularly water, comprise 18% of operating costs. So the developers will install a system for capturing and reusing rainwater for the laundromat, and also plan a solar roof on the Laurel building.

"We really want to think about the whole concept," she said. "It was very intentional, so that we're not encroaching on already antiquated infrastructure."

The apartment mix would include three or four one-bedroom units of 500 to 700 square feet each in the Laurel building and three 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom units in the Riley houses, depending on the final design. Each would include a full-size dining and living room space, while some would also have alcove balconies or porches.

The project initially entailed just five apartments, but the developers hope to incorporate two more. Three or four of the apartments would be affordable for households earning 60% of the area median income, while the other two or three would be set at 70%, for an average income target of 64% in all.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Barrett said she hopes to start construction in fall 2023, with completion by late 2024 or early 2025, pending city approvals. Its affiliate, Loads of Love LLC, is seeking a general manager or operator for the laundromat and a "strong local cafe" to run a satellite location.

"Our goal is to support and continue as many local East Side businesses as possible," Barrett said.

This is the first development project undertaken by the duo, who met in college. Although separated by hundreds of miles, Barrett said that "the things that I'm experiencing in the Fruit Belt are the same that she's experiencing in the South Bronx."

Benitez, a bilingual immigrant from Dominican Republic, went on to graduate school and became a licensed social worker. She is now the interim director of the Liberty Partnerships Program at Fordham University in the Bronx, where she works with urban youth. She previously provided housing resources to seniors, so "working with residents who need essential services is something I'm very experienced with," Benitez said.

"Buffalo is near to my heart," added Benitez, 39. "I've always visited Buffalo. I've seen the changes in Buffalo, and it's always been a conversation between her and I about what can we do. So teaming up to do something like this just seemed like a no-brainer."

Meanwhile, Barrett started her career at Bank of America in loss mitigation and credit cards, before spending the next 13 years in small business banking. She pivoted after seeing what was happening to the community in which she grew up.

"So much was happening, and I saw so many people being displaced from this community," she said. "I wanted to be a part of the change, and use my professional experience to see how the two could come together."

She is now director of operations for the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust and commercial district program manager for the state-sponsored East Side Avenues program at Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.

That's how she got involved with the real estate training program that is offered as part of East Side Avenues, with a goal of raising up grassroots developers from the neighborhoods.

But for community developers, lacking the deeper pockets and the financing network that established developers can tap into, finding the money to launch their projects can be a daunting challenge.

That's why the ESD program also included a $5 million startup capital fund to support the first development ventures of the graduates. Barrett hopes to use that to partially fund her project.

Loads of Love also is applying for a Small Building Participation Loan Program loan from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and separately for a construction loan through the Community Preservation Corp.

If they are successful, Barrett and Benitez have even bigger plans. They say they hope to work with other established developers to collaborate on other projects and enhance East Side neighborhoods. Perhaps most of all, though, they say they want to demonstrate the value of education.

"Without the Higher Education Opportunity Program program, we wouldn't be here. Without the East Side real estate development program, we wouldn't be here," Barrett said.

"It's not just about the project. It's about our people, it's about our ancestors," she said. "We just want to inspire the next generation to see this and know that it's possible. Going to college and work may not feel good at the moment, but it can lead to something. Every step along the way prepared us."