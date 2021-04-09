A Covid hiring twist: Six Flags to do drive-thru interviews

The Covid-19 pandemic is giving Six Flags Darien Lake's annual hiring blitz a makeover.

This year, Darien Lake will hold drive-thru events for its in-person hiring efforts because of pandemic-related constraints.

The hiring events will allow applicants to attend face-to-face interviews while seated socially distanced in their cars wearing a face covering.

“This innovative new hiring process is a safe and convenient way to connect with job applicants while still providing the familiarity and comfort of a face-to-face interview,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “We’ll be able to answer questions in-person and make same-day job offers."

Darien Lake is looking to hire more than 1,500 people for its theme park, waterpark, hotel and campground. Wages start at $12.50.

Positions include lifeguard, ride operator, cashier and front gate ticket taker along with jobs in medical services, guest relations, retail and food service. There are jobs available for applicants ages 14 and older.