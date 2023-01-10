A 'college' no more: Buffalo State becomes a university on Sunday

SUNY Buffalo State College will officially become SUNY Buffalo State University on Sunday – a designation the school hopes will elevate its status and increase enrollment.

“I’m proud and excited that after much discussion, Buffalo State is becoming a university,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner.

“As we look to the future, embracing the university designation is one of the many ways in which Buffalo State is aligning with the changing landscape of higher education,” she said.

The designation isn't the result of any new programs or recognition for Buffalo State. Instead, it is mostly a marketing move stemming from new state guidelines that relaxed the standards a school must meet to have university in its name.

The university designation follows new guidelines from the state Board of Regents for what constitutes a university. The previous guidelines adopted in 1969 required at least two doctoral programs, among other restrictions.

The new guidelines that took effect a year ago removed the doctoral requirement and added language requiring universities to “offer a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences, and social sciences.”

Local colleges playing the name game Local colleges, it seems, can't start calling themselves universities fast enough.

The new guidelines allowed many colleges to qualify as universities, and several schools did so last year, including D’Youville, Daemen and Medaille, all small, private universities in Buffalo.

Switching from college to university is expected to help elevate recruitment efforts domestically and abroad, since outside of the U.S., the word “college” refers to high school and “university” refers to post-secondary education.

“We know that the term ‘university’ resonates more than ‘college’ with an international audience,” said Randyll Bowen, Buffalo State’s vice president for enrollment management.

“It also informs all potential students of our academic rigor and reflects the research and accomplishments of our outstanding faculty and the real-world experience they bring to the classroom,” he said.

The switch comes at a time when Buffalo State is grappling with serious challenges. It is facing a $16 million budget deficit, while its enrollment has plunged from more than 10,000 in 2015 to about 6,000 this year.

Provost James Mayrose said Buffalo State’s academic programs are competitive with that of many universities.

“Being recognized as a university broadcasts to the world that we are an institution with a cutting-edge curriculum, unique programs, and research opportunities that fully prepare students for lucrative careers and further academic study at the graduate level,” Mayrose said.

The change to university status also bolsters the school’s focus on access, diversity and inclusion, Conway-Turner said.

“Each year, we attract a diverse body of students from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures who become engaged not only with the classroom and the campus but also with the community as a whole,” she said. “The university designation reflects this.”

The campus will celebrate its new name with an event open to the community at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.