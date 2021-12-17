A closer look: The Buffalo Grand Hotel is becoming the Buffalo Ramada

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Ramada is a brand where they allow significant flexibility, and it’s where they have their conference hotels," Stinson said. "The difficulty is when you have a hotel of this scale, very few brands would want it."

The rebranding comes as Stinson continues a "rather radical renovation" of the 600,000-square-foot complex at 120 Church St., which includes a 600-seat restaurant and a parking ramp.

Opened in 1978 as the Buffalo Hilton, the nine-story hotel and conference center endured neglect or underinvestment by multiple owners over the past 20 years. It's been criticized by guests, hospitality officials and others for its dingy appearance, aged furnishings, dated carpeting, and has struggled with occupancy.

Stinson wants to bring the hotel back to its more glamorous past. He's focusing on the event area, which he expects to overshadow the hotel component simply because of all the space that can be rented for banquets, conferences, meetings, concerts or other performances.