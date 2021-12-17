A closer look: The Buffalo Grand Hotel is becoming the Buffalo Ramada

For the first time since its days as a Hilton, the largest hotel in Buffalo is being rebranded as part of a well-known national corporate chain.
Only this time, it's at the lower end of the scale.
The Buffalo Grand Hotel – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – will become the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.
It's just in time for the massive 486-room hotel to be included on Ramada's books for 2021, following several months of inspections and negotiations between Stinson and representatives of Wyndham Worldwide, Ramada's corporate parent.
Unlike the hotel's original Hilton brand when it opened 43 years ago, Ramada is considered a "mid-scale" hotel – in the same category as a Quality Inn, Sleep Inn or Best Western.
"Ramada is in the middle," Stinson said. "It’s not super-duper high end, but it’s not economy. It floats in that middle range."
Being part of a national brand is expected to help the hotel as it seeks more consistent bookings for large-scale events and overnight guests. That's been an ongoing problem, except when there are major football or hockey games, concerts or similar events nearby. Otherwise, occupancy remains low on most nights.
Visit Buffalo Niagara officials have been urging Stinson to line up a national brand to help them land conventions, because event planners prefer the consistency and reliability that come with the familiar names.
"The traveling public is usually more comfortable with a brand," Stinson said.
“I hope it all happens,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, who recently toured the hotel with Stinson. “I hope he does it to brand standards.”
Stinson, who bought the hotel in July 2018 for $17 million, said he hadn't been seeking a brand partner until he was approached by a Wyndham representative, who was seeking to plant the company's flag in Buffalo.
Wyndham used to have a hotel in Williamsville at Ellicott Development Co.'s Mosey building on Main Street, and had planned to put its name on a proposed hotel in the former AM&A's Department Store building in downtown Buffalo. But the former is now an independent boutique hotel, while the latter project never came to fruition.
Wyndham's flexibility was important for Stinson because Ramada didn't impose stringent requirements and costly upgrades that other brands might require.
He's spending about $24 million on an overhaul, but suggested the costs would have been much higher if he had to meet other standards.
"Ramada is a brand where they allow significant flexibility, and it’s where they have their conference hotels," Stinson said. "The difficulty is when you have a hotel of this scale, very few brands would want it."
The rebranding comes as Stinson continues a "rather radical renovation" of the 600,000-square-foot complex at 120 Church St., which includes a 600-seat restaurant and a parking ramp.
Opened in 1978 as the Buffalo Hilton, the nine-story hotel and conference center endured neglect or underinvestment by multiple owners over the past 20 years. It's been criticized by guests, hospitality officials and others for its dingy appearance, aged furnishings, dated carpeting, and has struggled with occupancy.
Stinson wants to bring the hotel back to its more glamorous past. He's focusing on the event area, which he expects to overshadow the hotel component simply because of all the space that can be rented for banquets, conferences, meetings, concerts or other performances.
So far, he's knocked down walls to create a 4,400-person main ballroom – four times the size of what previously existed in the hotel, in an area that once housed tennis courts and was later designed for a casino gaming floor. At 40,000 square feet, it's now the biggest event space in the city by far, except for the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, although it could be divided into five sections with folding walls.
Other banquet and event rooms are also getting new treatments, especially the triangular 350-seat Fountain Room and 800-seat Erie Ballroom, both on the first floor. He's also installed new carpeting in central hallways, and either repainted or plans to repaint additional walls. And he's redone parts of the lobby, reopened a coffee shop and modified the restaurant and bar, with plans for more changes.
There's still the matter of nearly 500 hotel rooms to upgrade - about 60 per floor - but he was helped by a lucky break this fall.
The Hotel Pennsylvania – a 2,000-room New York City landmark that had once been part of the same Statler chain as Buffalo's own Statler Hotel – closed in October. Stinson heard they were holding a liquidation sale of furnishings and other items, and rushed down to take a look.
He came back with 12 tractor-trailer loads and two box trucks of mostly new furniture – mattresses, box fames, wood side tables and end tables, chairs and small chests – plus chandeliers, high-end banquet linens and "character pieces." Those are gradually going into the Buffalo hotel's guest rooms, replacing the older furniture, although some were dinged or scratched during the move that Stinson and his team had to do on their own.
"It was a garage sale. It cost us more to ship them," Stinson said.
And he bought 88,000 square feet of gold-colored broadloom carpeting with a light brown geometric pattern – mostly untouched and still wrapped in rolls – that he's now laying down in the ballrooms, which will be completed and ready by New Year's Eve.
Still, there's a long way to go, and Stinson has a lot of promises to keep. Less than half of the rooms have been renovated, and Stinson didn't get enough furniture to fill them all – just 200 to 300 rooms. That work will continue over the next six months, he said, and one floor may be set up for extended-stay guests.
He's also planning to fill in the pool and convert both that and the adjacent fitness center into more event space - with an outdoor bar in the courtyard - while relocating those amenities within the hotel building.
The developer had touted plans for a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired wedding chapel addition that hasn't been started. Also, nothing has happened with the idea Stinson had floated for a 25-story condo tower next door.
"We haven’t done everything yet, but we’re at the point where the main event spaces and public areas are definitely different," Stinson said.