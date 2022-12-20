 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Closer Look: Inside Amazon's Lancaster distribution center

Amazon sortation center in Lancaster

Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022. 

 Libby March/Buffalo News
Amazon scrambles to meet Christmas deadlines.

It's crunch time for Amazon. As consumers order last-minute Christmas gifts, Amazon is tasked with sorting them for delivery to either third-party shipping companies or its own Amazon vans, and then to customer doorsteps.

Roughly 1,200 workers are busy at the Lancaster Sortation Center on Walden Avenue, where volume during the busy season runs between 270,000 to 300,000 packages per day. In anticipation of the weekend's snowstorm, it will bump daily volume even higher, to 340,000 packages per day.

After the holidays, workers on the other side of the giant Lancaster building will go into overdrive, handling customer returns. The company is still hiring seasonal workers to staff those positions.

