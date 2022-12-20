A Closer Look: Inside Amazon's Lancaster distribution center

Amazon scrambles to meet Christmas deadlines.
Samantha Christmann
It's crunch time for Amazon. As consumers order last-minute Christmas gifts, Amazon is tasked with sorting them for delivery to either third-party shipping companies or its own Amazon vans, and then to customer doorsteps.
Roughly 1,200 workers are busy at the Lancaster Sortation Center on Walden Avenue, where volume during the busy season runs between 270,000 to 300,000 packages per day. In anticipation of the weekend's snowstorm, it will bump daily volume even higher, to 340,000 packages per day.
After the holidays, workers on the other side of the giant Lancaster building will go into overdrive, handling customer returns. The company is still hiring seasonal workers to staff those positions.
Photos: A visit to Amazon's Lancaster distribution center
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Mike Izzo loads a package onto a pallet at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers transport pallets and packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Packages move through a system of conveyor belts and chutes at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
An Amazon worker pushes a cart at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
A view inside the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Packages move through a system of conveyor belts and chutes at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
An Amazon worker sorts packages into bins at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Packages are wrapped up and ready for shipping on pallets at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Packages move through a system of conveyor belts and chutes at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
Amazon workers busily sort packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
An Amazon worker pushes a pallet jack loaded with plastic-wrapped packages at the Amazon sortation center in Lancaster, Dec. 20, 2022.
