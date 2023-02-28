Bitwise Industries – the California-based startup that brought its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to diversifying tech employment to Buffalo last year – recently received an $80 million investment.

The investment will allow the company to continue driving economic impact in the 10 cities Bitwise operates in, including Buffalo.

Bitwise teaches people from marginalized communities – people of color, immigrants and refugees, low-income populations, women, LGBTQ+ people, the formerly incarcerated – the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs. More than 60 Western New Yorkers have taken advantage of Bitwise's training opportunities since March 2021, said CJ Banks, vice president of Bitwise Buffalo.

The $80 million will allow Bitwise to increase its capacity in Buffalo while continuing its mission of driving participation in the digital economy for those typically left out of tech opportunities, Banks said.

"This just helps us push forward our approach in our city," Banks said. "This increased investment in Bitwise is an increased investment in the Buffalo community."

The money will support Bitwise Buffalo as it works to partner with more local organizations to fill its consulting and apprenticeship pipelines.

After Bitwise students complete their training, they are often hired to work for Bitwise's in-house technology consulting firm, working to help local companies solve their technology challenges. They also have the option to join a paid apprenticeship program through Bitwise, or some students will seek work with a local employer.

The investment is funded by the Kapor Center, Motley Fool, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Citibank, Bitwise said. The investment from Goldman Sachs is part of the firm’s One Million Black Women initiative, which seeks to help narrow opportunity gaps facing Black women across key pillars including, job creation and workforce advancement.

The money from these big-name investors "add more validity to (Bitwise's) model," Banks said.

"It shows to the nation that Buffalo is a big future of the tech industry," he said. "It also acknowledges the role technology plays in driving economic impact in previously underserved communities."

Bitwise was founded in 2013 in Fresno, Calif. Since then, in Fresno alone, Bitwise has helped support the creation of more than 15,000 jobs. Bitwise has trained more than 10,000 people across the country, with 80% going on to work in tech jobs. The average Bitwise student's annual salary after training is between $60,000 and $80,000.

When Bitwise comes into a city, it typically transforms a blighted historical building into a technology hub, where classes are held, its operations are housed and other tech companies can rent space.

Over the summer, Bitwise announced its future Buffalo headquarters will be in a vacant, 32,000-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St., on the city's East Side. The money will help accelerate this renovation project.

"This is more support to help us achieve what we set out to do and that's to create tech opportunity and help push Buffalo closer to its technology goal," Banks said of the impact the $80 million investment will have on Western New York.

The investment will also allow Bitwise to open a location in Chicago's South Side, its 10th city, the group said.