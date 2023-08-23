The personal health information of 765 UB Dental Clinic patients may have been accessed as part of a data security incident involving the local clinic's billing services provider.

UB Dental officials were informed July 20 that Data Media Associates – a third-party group that provides billing services to the clinic – was one of roughly 2,500 organizations worldwide affected by the recent MOVEit data breach. Data Media Associates uses MOVEit for its file transfer services.

The 765 UB Dental patients who may be affected received billing statements from the clinic between May 4 and May 26, the university said.

"No systems directly operated or maintained by UB Dental were breached or compromised," UB Dental said.

For the affected UB Dental patients, the following information may have been compromised: practice demographics; patient account number; patient name; guarantor demographics; statement date; amount due; service date; service/payment descriptions; charge amount; payments or adjustments.

No credit card information or Social Security numbers were part of the breach, UB Dental said.

UB Dental said it contacted affected patients by mail last week with information about how to monitor their credit and safeguard their personal information.

Any UB Dental patients with questions about the breach can call the clinic at 844-248-9266.