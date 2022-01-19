716 Realty Group WNY expands with acquisition

Two small real estate brokerage firms have combined, bringing East Aurora-based Black Willow Real Estate under the banner of fast-growing 716 Realty Group WNY.
Buffalo-based 716 Realty did not say how much it paid to acquire Black Willow, which will continue to operate from its East Aurora office. Broker-owner James A. Bodecker II will become president of 716 Realty, focused on agent recruitment, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and real estate development, while Gregory Straus remains owner and CEO.
Straus and childhood friend Joel HusVar formed 716 Realty Group in 2017, but the pair split last summer. However, they agreed to retain the banner for both of their separate agencies, with Straus adding "WNY" to the end of his firm's name, while HusVar added "2.0" to his.
Straus' firm now has six locations in Buffalo, Amherst, Grand Island, Orchard Park and East Aurora, with 36 agents, and is working on opening a seventh office.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
