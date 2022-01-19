 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
716 Realty Group WNY expands with acquisition
0 comments

716 Realty Group WNY expands with acquisition

Support this work for $1 a month
Realtor Greg Straus

Realtor Greg Straus talks with Micaela and Aaron LaJoie in 2016 after touring an Amherst home. (Jonathan D. Epstein/Buffalo News)

Two small real estate brokerage firms have combined, bringing East Aurora-based Black Willow Real Estate under the banner of fast-growing 716 Realty Group WNY.

Buffalo-based 716 Realty did not say how much it paid to acquire Black Willow, which will continue to operate from its East Aurora office. Broker-owner James A. Bodecker II will become president of 716 Realty, focused on agent recruitment, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and real estate development, while Gregory Straus remains owner and CEO.

Straus and childhood friend Joel HusVar formed 716 Realty Group in 2017, but the pair split last summer. However, they agreed to retain the banner for both of their separate agencies, with Straus adding "WNY" to the end of his firm's name, while HusVar added "2.0" to his.

Straus' firm now has six locations in Buffalo, Amherst, Grand Island, Orchard Park and East Aurora, with 36 agents, and is working on opening a seventh office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

For Buffalo Niagara housing market, signs of resiliency
Business Local

For Buffalo Niagara housing market, signs of resiliency

  • Updated

The Buffalo Niagara housing market is showing signs of resiliency, even with the limitations that made it harder to buy and sell homes for most of this spring. Despite fears that the housing market would collapse as the recession took hold, prices still rose in May and homes continued to sell quickly. While local sales are down by a

As limits on homebuyers and sellers ease, what will the market be like?
Business Local

As limits on homebuyers and sellers ease, what will the market be like?

  • Updated

Vienna Haak is anxious to get back to buying and selling houses. Like many brokers, the real estate agent at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been doing deals during the past couple of months, but everything has been virtual and electronic because of the Covid-19 “pause” on business. But the buyers and sellers are still out there. And

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News