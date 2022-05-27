 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

66-unit apartment building planned in North Buffalo's Rebecca Park neighborhood

  • 0
Clayton Street Residence front

A front rendering of the proposed Clayton Street Residence, by developer Anthony LoRusso's APL Property Group, at 127 Clayton St. in North Buffalo.

 Buffalo Planning Board
Support this work for $1 a month

Developer Anthony LoRusso is hoping to double-down on the success of his new micro-apartment buildings on Buffalo's Lower West Side, as he pursues a similar project on a vacant lot in North Buffalo's Rebecca Park neighborhood east of Military Road.

Elmwood Forest, an affiliate of LoRusso's APL Property Group, is proposing to construct a three-story apartment building on Clayton Street, with 66 small housing units and on-site parking.

Plans by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and LaBella Associates show the 85,000-square-foot building would consist of 22 small apartments and a lounge or lobby on each of the three floors. Each of the apartments would range in size from 450 to 550 square feet, with balconies.

Clayton Street Residence aerial

An aerial rendering of the proposed Clayton Street Residence, by developer Anthony LoRusso's APL Property Group, at 127 Clayton St. in North Buffalo.

That's similar to what he did with the Allentown Apartments at Maryland Place at 295 Maryland and Campus West at 129 West Ave., with 107 units between them.

"The project is intended to provide high-quality workforce housing similar to the developer's other projects in the city," according to the application, submitted by attorney Marc A. Romanowski.

People are also reading…

The $10 million building at 127 Clayton St. would feature a central glass atrium with an arched panel roof, and two identical wings on either side, each with a flat roof. The building facade would metal and wood-grain composite panels, architectural cement masonry units, aluminum-clad windows and door frames, metal balconies and abundant glass.

Clayton Street Residence front entrance

A front-entry rendering of the proposed Clayton Street Residence, by developer Anthony LoRusso's APL Property Group.

The Clayton Street Residence would be located on undeveloped land that LoRusso bought last July, between Ruhl and Kofler avenues, south of Hinman Avenue.

LoRusso needed extra land to accommodate a larger, 67-space parking area than he could otherwise fit, so as part of the project, the developer is asking the Common Council to subdivide part of 2030 Elmwood Ave. – which he also owns separately – and combine that with the Clayton property, for a total of 1.78 acres.

Clayton Street Residence elevation

The front elevation of the proposed Clayton Street Residence, by developer Anthony LoRusso's APL Property Group, at 127 Clayton St. in North Buffalo.

He also wants the city to rezone the combined site from single-family residential and light industrial to "district residential" to accommodate the higher density of the project that would not otherwise be permitted. Meanwhile, the rest of the Elmwood property is already slated for a solar farm that LoRusso is putting up – under Solar Solutions of Upstate NY – that will supply extra power to the new building.

Romanowski said LoRusso and his team have already met "a couple of times" with neighbors, whom he said were "supportive."

"They toured Anthony’s facilities on West and Maryland, and liked the project," the attorney said. "Their concerns were related to potential parking impacts from residents, which is why we have a parking field as big as we do behind it."

Besides the Council, the proposal also requires a greenspace variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals, and site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board.

If it gets the green light, Romanowski said LoRusso wants to start work this summer, with construction taking about 18 months. The project is also potentially eligible for inclusion in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, which would provide for tax credits.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Zoning variances approved for Uniland, WellNow projects

Zoning variances approved for Uniland, WellNow projects

Two proposed medical buildings on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo received zoning variances from the Green Code this week, advancing projects by Uniland Development Co. and Caliber Brokerage. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved requests related to front setback and parking for Uniland’s plan to convert an abandoned one-story warehouse at 766 Hertel, by rehabbing the existing building, constructing

ZBA to consider more variances for Campus West, WellNow Urgent Care projects

ZBA to consider more variances for Campus West, WellNow Urgent Care projects

Just when Anthony LoRusso thought he was done with city approvals for his Campus West project, here comes another one. LoRusso, whose Campus West housing project is under construction, is coming back to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals next week for a pair of variances from the Green Code. The project at 129 West Ave. had already been

Planning Board gives green light for Campus West groundbreaking

Planning Board gives green light for Campus West groundbreaking

A former judge turned real estate developer has been given the green light to break ground later this week on his newest apartment project – a 48-unit complex on the West Side – after a public hearing on revisions to the plan drew no response from the public Monday and was unanimously approved by the Buffalo Planning Board. Anthony

Planning Board to consider Dingens warehouse, expansion of LoRusso's Campus West

Planning Board to consider Dingens warehouse, expansion of LoRusso's Campus West

Nearly four years after it received approval the first time for a new industrial warehouse that never got built, Ellicott Development Co. is bringing back its Dingens Street proposal for the city’s consideration – with a few changes. The Buffalo-based developer wants to put up a 90,207-square-foot, single-story warehouse at 246 Dingens, at the corner of James E. Casey

Planning Board approves LoRusso project on West Side

Planning Board approves LoRusso project on West Side

Plans for a new 39-unit microapartment building on the West Side got the regulatory go-ahead Monday, after a radical redesign by the architect aimed at soothing the concerns of a couple whose house will be surrounded by the new project. The Buffalo Planning Board approved the proposal by Anthony LoRusso’s APL Property Group to construct a four-story building at

Dramatic changes to West Avenue project fail to sway neighbors

Dramatic changes to West Avenue project fail to sway neighbors

Most of the windows and balconies that would have overlooked a neighbor’s backyard have been dropped from an apartment building planned for Buffalo’s West Side. But the neighbor, who complained that the balconies and windows would have allowed tenants to peer into their backyard, said the changes to the design of the 39-unit building aren’t enough. “We’re opposed to

Surrounded neighbor objects to LoRusso's Campus West project

Surrounded neighbor objects to LoRusso's Campus West project

Former judge-turned-developer Anthony LoRusso’s plan to construct a new 39-unit microapartment building on West Avenue has to overcome one key obstacle before it’s likely to proceed. The couple whose home it would surround doesn’t like it. LoRusso, a former City Court judge who later turned to real estate, wants to erect his new Campus West project at 129 West,

Planning Board approves warehouses, other projects

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday approved a pair of warehouse additions on the city’s East and West sides, as part of a flurry of new development activity that came up for review. Weatherpanel Inc. wants to construct a 12,000-square-foot unheated warehouse at 302 Grote St. The warehouse will replace storage space Weatherpanel is losing because its current rented

Planning Board backs warehouse expansion, tables renovation project

Planning Board backs warehouse expansion, tables renovation project

City planners approved a small chemical storage expansion for Bison Laboratories on Monday night, but wanted more information before giving a green light for Roger Trettel’s newest renovation in downtown Buffalo. The Planning Board backed a 7,000-square-foot addition to Bison’s existing facility at 100 Leslie St., where the East Side industrial chemical company plans to store its pool-supply products. Kulbacks

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News