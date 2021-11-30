$60 million affordable housing rehab project gets underway in Amherst

MJ Peterson Corp., in partnership with the New York City property manager owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, has kicked off work on a $60 million project to renovate more than 1,000 affordable apartments in the Town of Amherst.

Buffalo-based MJ Peterson – a family-owned real estate company – is teaming up with the Related Companies on an 18-month venture to renovate the Oxford Village Townhomes, Princeton Court Apartments, Brewster Mews Apartments and Parkside Houses.

The goal of the multifaceted project – which is being supported by $3 million in tax abatements from the town – is to preserve and upgrade affordable housing in the region's largest suburb.

The four complexes contain 1,016 units, or slightly more than half of all affordable housing in the growing town, which is the largest in the state outside of the New York City metropolitan area.

“This is a great opportunity to preserve and extend our company’s involvement in affordable housing that will benefit our tenants and their families for many years to come,” said MJ Peterson CEO Pete Peterson.