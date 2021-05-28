5 ways Covid has changed how we shop for groceries

"I think the pandemic allowed people who were maybe uncomfortable with other people doing their grocery shopping for them, kind of had that shove and they realized that it really was super convenient," said Edward Rick, director of consumer marketing and digital at Tops Markets.

That behavior is here to stay, even once customers are no longer afraid of contracting the coronavirus in stores, the retail industry reps said.

"Now it's in their considerations – beyond just being home in quarantine – to use it when it's convenient for them to do it," Rick said.

During the pandemic, online shopping has gained users among all ages and generations.

"Some of these changes were already happening slowly before 2020 but it really accelerated," said Moodie Coretti, vice president of e-commerce for Rich Products Corp. "It was already growing in the right direction, but it was smaller, incremental growth. And then 2020 and the pandemic came and you saw the spikes."

After the pandemic hit, sales via e-commerce grew by 60%, according to industry trend data Coretti compiled from research firms Mercatus, Incisiv and Acosta. The jump was so swift, it took online grocery sales to a height the industry hadn't projected it would reach until 2024.