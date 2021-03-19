5 things to know about ACV Auctions as it prepares to go public

ACV Auctions, the Buffalo-based startup star, aims to raise about $300 million when the company goes public.
The tech company hasn’t said when it will hold its initial public offering and start trading on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ACVA. But in documents the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, ACV says it will price 16.55 million shares for sale between $18 and $20. At the midpoint price of $19, ACV estimates net proceeds of $290 million.
It's a big moment for the local startup community, and a milestone for the homegrown firm. Going public comes with the potential for a company to expand its operations, innovate, hire more people and reward investors. The last time a locally based company went public was drug developer Athenex, in 2017.
ACV's app allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, providing an alternative to in-person auctions. As ACV moves toward becoming a publicly traded company, the company is revealing details about its financial performance, its shareholders and compensation for its top executives:
Rising sales, but still losing money. ACV recorded net losses of $77.2 million in 2019 and $41 million in 2020.
ACV’s 2020 revenues of $208 million increased 95% from the year before, despite some disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased slightly from the first quarter to the second quarter, then shot up to $67.5 million in the third quarter, before dropping to $54 million in the fourth quarter.
ACV said the drop in fourth quarter revenue indicated "stabilizing trends in used vehicle demand," as well as seasonal used-vehicle buying patterns.
In a letter with ACV’s filing, George Chamoun, the 46-year-old CEO, took the long view about the company’s financial results.
“We are not focused on short-term profit; we are transforming a massive analog industry and aiming for long-term market leadership,” he said.
Notable shareholders. A foundation created by 43North stands to benefit greatly from ACV going public.
43North gained an automatic stake in ACV when the company won the business plan competition in 2015.
ACV's most recent report shows that the 43North Foundation, which holds 3 million shares in ACV, wants to sell 500,000 of its shares. If priced at $19, those shares would be worth $9.5 million.
The foundation's entire 3 million shares would be worth about $57 million - a powerful return on the $1 million investment 43North made when it awarded ACV its grand prize.
What the 43North Foundation will do with the proceeds is yet to be determined. The foundation is designed to "ensure the legacy of 43North carries on for decades to come," said William Maggio, the foundation's chairman.
Some of the largest shareholders in ACV are private equity firms like Bessemer Venture Partners (29%) and Tribeca Venture Partners (12%). Chamoun owns 4.4% of the company’s shares.
M&T Bank chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones, who was named to ACV’s board last year, has 8,333 shares.
Growth opportunities. For all of its growth, ACV believes it has tapped only a small part of its potential.
ACV says last year it transacted nearly 400,000 vehicles, establishing relationships with over 16,000 “marketplace participants,” including independent and franchise dealers and commercial partners.
“This represents less than 2% of the total wholesale opportunity in the United States,” the company said. “We expect to further penetrate the U.S. market and also see significant future opportunity to bring trust and transparency worldwide to the entire used vehicle market.”
International plans. ACV is also looking beyond the United States.
“We are initially focused on expansion into Canada, but we plan to assess global expansion opportunities in the future,” the company said. “Based on our international strategy and our research into the Canadian market, we believe we may enter Canada in 2022 or possibly earlier.”
ACV said the U.S. used-vehicle market represents only about 36% of the global market.
“By leveraging our data and technology platform and our go-to-market expertise developed in the United States, we plan to thoughtfully expand to new countries and offer services that we believe best suit the needs of those markets,” the company said.
As of the end of 2020, ACV operated in 125 territories in the United States and had nearly 1,500 employees.
Compensation. Chamoun, the CEO, received total compensation last year of about $536,000, including a salary of nearly $259,000.
Chamoun voluntarily reduced his salary from April to May to $52,208, after which the amount returned to $300,000. His salary will rise to $325,000, effective April 1.
Vikas Mehta, the chief operating officer, had total compensation of about $359,000 last year, including a salary of about $237,000.
William Zerella came aboard as chief financial officer last September and received a pro-rated salary. He received 2020 total compensation of $7.6 million, but 98% of that was in stock option awards. Zerella’s salary will go up to $370,000, effective April 1.
Matt Glynn