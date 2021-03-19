5 things to know about ACV Auctions as it prepares to go public

International plans. ACV is also looking beyond the United States.

“We are initially focused on expansion into Canada, but we plan to assess global expansion opportunities in the future,” the company said. “Based on our international strategy and our research into the Canadian market, we believe we may enter Canada in 2022 or possibly earlier.”

ACV said the U.S. used-vehicle market represents only about 36% of the global market.

“By leveraging our data and technology platform and our go-to-market expertise developed in the United States, we plan to thoughtfully expand to new countries and offer services that we believe best suit the needs of those markets,” the company said.

As of the end of 2020, ACV operated in 125 territories in the United States and had nearly 1,500 employees.

Compensation. Chamoun, the CEO, received total compensation last year of about $536,000, including a salary of nearly $259,000.

Chamoun voluntarily reduced his salary from April to May to $52,208, after which the amount returned to $300,000. His salary will rise to $325,000, effective April 1.