43North winner Top Seedz will get state tax credits for Buffalo expansion

Scooping seeds

A worker packages and weighs bags of seeds inside the Top Seedz production facility in Cheektowaga.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News file photo
Top Seedz healthy cracker company will get a tax credit of up to $315,000 from the state to support its expansion plans. 

In order to get the Excelsior Tax Credit, Top Seedz must retain its 28 existing jobs and hire an additional 20 employees, according to Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm. 

The Buffalo-born crackers and seeds company announced last week plans to move into a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 101 Oak St. in downtown Buffalo. That's about five times the size of the company's current manufacturing space on Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga. 

The move will give Top Seedz the space it needs to start automating some of its labor-intensive, by-hand production and packaging. Top Seedz will be able to make 6 million boxes of crackers per year in the new facility, six times current the annual output, Top Seedz founder Rebecca Brady said. 

In an interview with The Buffalo News, Brady said she anticipates many of her employees will need to be retrained to learn to work the machines. She will also need to hire technicians and engineers to run the equipment, as well as sales and marketing professionals. 

Top Seedz is the reigning 43North startup competition winner. The company won the $1 million grand prize in 2021.

Top Seedz crackers and roasted seeds are sold across the country in Wegmans, Whole Foods, Tops, Erewhon and Giant. 

