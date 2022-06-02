43North upping prize money to $1 million each as applications open for 2022 competition

Applications opened Thursday for the annual 43North startup contest and this year, all the finalist companies will be competing for the same thing: a $1 million prize.

Five $1 million prizes, to be precise.

In an effort to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape, the Buffalo startup accelerator will invest $1 million in five companies, 43North President Colleen Heidinger announced Thursday. In the most recent competitions, only one company won a $1 million grand prize, while seven other winners received $500,000.

43North officials decided that offering fewer – but bigger – prizes would attract the most promising startups.

"We want to position ourselves in the best light possible to attract the highest quality companies that we can," Heidinger said in an interview preceding Thursday's announcement. "Not only that, but also the companies that have the best fit for Buffalo."

Since its inception in 2014, the state-funded business competition has given away $5 million annually to growing startups as a way to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Western New York.

With this year's change, only five companies will get to join 43North's eighth group of winners, fewer than in recent years. Last year, for example, Western New York's artisanal cracker and seeds company Top Seedz took home $1 million while seven others won $500,000.

The amount of venture capital available to startup companies has vastly increased since 43North was founded eight years ago. In 2021, a record-breaking $329.9 million was invested in U.S. startup companies, almost double the previous record set in 2020, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

"We don't want to be left behind," Heidinger said. "It's becoming more competitive than ever for us. So in order to stay attractive to founders, and particularly high-quality ones, we thought this would be the right thing to do."

Winning companies will continue to receive the same support services from 43North as in the past, including free office space, help with hiring, fundraising and marketing, networking, and mentorship, Heidinger said.

In exchange for the investment and support, founders must give 43North 5 percent equity in their companies and move their CEO and half of their staff to Buffalo for at least a year.

Companies from around the world can apply until July 8. Then, the hundreds of applicants will be whittled down through three rounds of judging – the online written application, a live video pitch and finals in Buffalo. An undetermined number of finalists will be invited to Buffalo to pitch their companies to a panel of judges on Oct. 20 at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Since 2014, 43North has invested $35 million in 59 companies, created nearly 1,100 jobs in the Western New York region, and has a portfolio valuation of $4.4 billion.

