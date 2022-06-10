 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
43North startup Whose Your Landlord to give $19K in grants to Black-led community organizations

  • Updated
Whose Your Landlord

Whose Your Landlord Founder & CEO Ofo Ezeugwu in Buffalo, Friday, February 18, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A former 43North-winning housing startup has pledged to donate $19,000 to Black-led community organizations across the country. 

In honor of Juneteenth, the online apartment reviews company Whose Your Landlord will give $1,000 each to 19 Black-led nonprofit organizations that "focus on cultivating community." Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and is a celebration of African-American culture. 

It feels particularly important now to support community organizations, not just in Buffalo in the wake of the Tops Markets mass shooting where a self-proclaimed white supremacist is accused of killing 10 Black people and wounding three others, but across the country, as many people are in a "state of grief" as similar tragedies have unfolded, Whose Your Landlord founder Ofo Ezeugwu said. 

To nominate an organization, head to any of Whose Your Landlord's social media pages – @wylandlord on Twitter and Instagram, @whoseyourlandlord on Facebook and WYL (Whose Your Landlord) on LinkedIn – and tag the organization in the comments. If the organization is not on social media, leave a link to their website, Eweugwu said. 

The deadline to nominate an organization is June 17, and Whose Your Landlord will announce the winners June 20. 

The grants will be given through the company's nonprofit arm, BUILD, which supports leaders who build up their communities on a daily basis. 

Ezeugwu's mission with Whose Your Landlord is to bring more transparency to housing by empowering and informing the rental community. 

In 2019, the company won $500,000 in Buffalo's 43North startup contest. Ezeugwu lives part-time in Buffalo and some of the company's biggest clients, such as Ciminelli Real Estate, are in Buffalo. Ezeugwu has plans to make Western New York a significant part of his company's future by building out Whose Your Landlord's tech workforce in Buffalo.

