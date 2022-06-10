43North startup Whose Your Landlord to give $19K in grants to Black-led community organizations

A former 43North-winning housing startup has pledged to donate $19,000 to Black-led community organizations across the country.

In honor of Juneteenth, the online apartment reviews company Whose Your Landlord will give $1,000 each to 19 Black-led nonprofit organizations that "focus on cultivating community." Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and is a celebration of African-American culture.

In celebration of Juneteenth, @WYLandlord is awarding $1000 grants to 19 Black-led community organizations across the country.Nominate an organization making a difference in your neighborhood by tagging them below👇🏽All winners will be announced on June 20. Details: pic.twitter.com/OdvY9rv7R0 — WYL (WhoseYourLandlord) (@wylandlord) June 9, 2022

It feels particularly important now to support community organizations, not just in Buffalo in the wake of the Tops Markets mass shooting where a self-proclaimed white supremacist is accused of killing 10 Black people and wounding three others, but across the country, as many people are in a "state of grief" as similar tragedies have unfolded, Whose Your Landlord founder Ofo Ezeugwu said.

43North company partners with Walmart on rent relief program Whose Your Landlord, a 43North portfolio company, is teaming up with Walmart and other partners on a rent relief program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

To nominate an organization, head to any of Whose Your Landlord's social media pages – @wylandlord on Twitter and Instagram, @whoseyourlandlord on Facebook and WYL (Whose Your Landlord) on LinkedIn – and tag the organization in the comments. If the organization is not on social media, leave a link to their website, Eweugwu said.

The deadline to nominate an organization is June 17, and Whose Your Landlord will announce the winners June 20.

The grants will be given through the company's nonprofit arm, BUILD, which supports leaders who build up their communities on a daily basis.

43North startup Whose Your Landlord finds support in WNY Whose Your Landlord is an online platform for apartment reviews. One part of the platform is for residents to rate landlords, property management companies and apartment units. The other part is for landlords to get feedback from residents to increase tenant satisfaction and retention.

Ezeugwu's mission with Whose Your Landlord is to bring more transparency to housing by empowering and informing the rental community.

In 2019, the company won $500,000 in Buffalo's 43North startup contest. Ezeugwu lives part-time in Buffalo and some of the company's biggest clients, such as Ciminelli Real Estate, are in Buffalo. Ezeugwu has plans to make Western New York a significant part of his company's future by building out Whose Your Landlord's tech workforce in Buffalo.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.