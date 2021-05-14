43North staffs up with revived competition in sight

Siskar said ACV going public could be a “PayPal moment,” a reference to how investors in PayPal – including Elon Musk – built on that success with their own ventures. He makes the comparison of acorns falling from an oak tree.

“Those could be software engineers who have a lot of stock options. It could be the founders themselves. It could be investors,” Siskar said. “Those people have been bitten by the bug, and then they kind of go and rinse and recycle and kick the flywheel on an ecosystem.”

Siskar sees 43North at a sort of “phase two” of its own development. In addition to recruiting entrants for the business plan competition, the organization has a portfolio of 51 companies to support. Siskar had experience building a portfolio of companies by leading the New York City chapter of the Founder Institute, a training ground for entrepreneurs.

43North in recent years has refined its approach to its competition, emphasizing a quality-over-quantity entrant pool, looking for contenders with more of a track record, and focusing on companies that would be a logical fit for Buffalo, beyond their one-year requirement to base their operations here.

“We’re definitely looking for people that want to be in Buffalo,” he said. “That’s the whole point here.”