43North plans for return of competition this year

William Maggio, a 43North board member, said he is also hopeful of an event at Shea's, and that bringing back the competition sends a signal.

"I think this is just a sign, not only for our community but for the rest of the country, that the startup community here is for real and that we think we're on a path to sustain it for years to come," Maggio said.

In a typical year, the class of 43North prize winners from the previous fall would be moving into 43North's offices, inside Seneca One tower, around this time. The prize winners agree to base their operations in Buffalo for at least one year, with 43North hoping to persuade them to stay beyond their minimum commitment.

But without any new prize-winning startups from 2020, 43North has emphasized achievements by its portfolio companies, Heidinger said. SparkCharge secured an investment during an appearance on "Shark Tank," HiOperator has continued to add jobs, and Squire has raised more capital.

"That has been our momentum, and we're very very proud of that," she said.