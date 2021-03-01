43North plans for return of competition this year

43North plans to revive its business plan competition this year, following a one-year hiatus.
But organizers are still working out what the program will look like and exactly when it will take place.
"We fully intend to be back," said Colleen Heidinger, 43North's president. The organization's board voted to hold the event this year, and the state has committed to fund it, she said.
The application process is expected to kick off in the second quarter, with the finals in the fourth quarter.
"Obviously there's a lot still up in the air, all things considered, with the pandemic surrounding us still," Heidinger said. "But I think there's certainly some relief with the continued distribution of the vaccine and things opening up again."
Last year, 43North's board pulled the plug on the competition amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The $5 million business plan competition has traditionally culminated in a packed-house finals night at Shea's in October, with the grand prize winner claiming $1 million. The event also serves as a celebration of the region's startup community.
Heidinger said the idea of holding the finals at Shea's is still on the table this year, though perhaps with a revised format and reduced audience capacity. Those types of decisions are yet to be made, she said.
William Maggio, a 43North board member, said he is also hopeful of an event at Shea's, and that bringing back the competition sends a signal.
"I think this is just a sign, not only for our community but for the rest of the country, that the startup community here is for real and that we think we're on a path to sustain it for years to come," Maggio said.
In a typical year, the class of 43North prize winners from the previous fall would be moving into 43North's offices, inside Seneca One tower, around this time. The prize winners agree to base their operations in Buffalo for at least one year, with 43North hoping to persuade them to stay beyond their minimum commitment.
But without any new prize-winning startups from 2020, 43North has emphasized achievements by its portfolio companies, Heidinger said. SparkCharge secured an investment during an appearance on "Shark Tank," HiOperator has continued to add jobs, and Squire has raised more capital.
"That has been our momentum, and we're very very proud of that," she said.
While 43North works to bring back the competition in some form, some of its portfolio companies are hiring. The portfolio companies have nearly 90 jobs to fill, with one company – ACV Auctions – accounting for more than 40 of those local positions. The openings across the companies including roles in sales, software engineering, marketing and customer service.
ACV last week said it plans to sell stock in an initial public offering. 43North owns about a 2% stake in ACV because the competition receives an ownership stake in every prize-winning company.
43North is also filling four open positions of its own. The organization is looking for a new vice president of portfolio management and selection, as Lauren Baynes leaves that role for a job with Bounce Imaging, a 43North portfolio company.
Heidinger said 43North is looking forward to adding to its list of prize winners later this year. "We want to be back," she said. "We know this community continues to need inspiration, and we think we can provide that."
