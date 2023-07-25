There's still plenty of interest in the 43North startup competition as it enters its ninth year.

43North received a bump in applicants for the 2023 competition. And it is a field that promises not to disappoint, said Colleen Heidinger, president at 43North.

The accelerator program, embarking on its ninth competition in October, has 951 applications to sort through from prospective participants.

It is not the most ever, but it is a jump of about 200 applicants from last year. The application cycle closed a few weeks ago.

It’s also a diverse group, according to Heidinger. Among the applicants are about 30% Black founders and 25% female founders, from 42 countries and 49 U.S. states.

The quality of the startups is there as well.

43North saw a significant increase in companies that applied from accelerator partners – a great sign of strength for this year’s applicant pool, Heidinger said.

Also, the investment funds that already have pumped money in some of the applicants are some of the strongest in the nation, she said.

“The numbers tell the story around the strength and reach of our brand – the strength of the marketing team and campaign team that was put together,” Heidinger said. “But the quality is really what we’re after. It’s not about the numbers as much as it is about the quality.”

New York State renewed the funding of 43North’s $5 million annual competition and a chunk of its operational costs. The Empire State Development board of directors on Wednesday committed $30 million to 43North.

The state continues to be the largest financial supporter of Buffalo’s first substantial accelerator program, which attracts world-class entrepreneurs to grow their startups in Western New York.

The latest state funding will cover three more rounds of the competition that awards five companies each with $1 million, as well as the subsequent accelerator program year that will result from the 2025 competition.

It also provides 43North with some, but not all, of its operational costs. That is where other partners of 43North, such as the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, have come into play.

“This thing has largely worked because of the people,” Heidinger said. “The strength and commitment of the board and our partners at ESD, as well as across the community.

“The state has been incredible partners and willing to let us do our work,” she added. “They understand that this is not their space and they trust us to do the work in this venture space, and I think that’s become very clear with this further support.”

43North is just at the start of the judging process. The team at 43North – the leadership and its board – as well as external judges brought in to help, will make those determinations.

Applicants will be selected for the competition by late September and the finals will be Oct. 12 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.