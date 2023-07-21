The 43North startup competition is going to be around for at least three more years.

The state has renewed the funding of 43North’s $5 million annual contest and a chunk of its operational costs.

The Empire State Development Board of Directors this week committed $30 million to 43North, which is embarking on its ninth competition later this year.

It's enough funding to keep the competition going for at least the next several years. The state continues to be the largest financial supporter of Buffalo’s first substantial accelerator program that attracts world-class entrepreneurs to grow their startups in Western New York.

Finalizing the funding, which was never guaranteed to 43North, has been a work in progress for months, according to Colleen Heidinger, president at 43North.

At the start of 43North, funding would come annually from the state, which wanted to see progress before providing more money to the program, Heidinger said.

The latest state funding will cover three more rounds of a competition that awards five companies each with $1 million, as well as the subsequent accelerator program year that will result from the 2025 competition.

It also provides 43North with some, but not all, of its operational costs. That is where other partners of 43North, such as the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, have come into play.

“This is big,” Heidinger said. “The state purposely did not fully fund us at the beginning. They wanted us to go out and raise support from the community, and as difficult as that was at the beginning … there are plenty of partners in Buffalo that have jumped on this bandwagon from the start and committed to the success overall.”

The funding agreement shows that the state trusts and supports the work being done by 43North, Heidinger said. The prior funding agreement with the state also covered three 43North competitions.

43North has invested in more than 60 startups that have gone on to raise over $1 billion in capital. That includes tech unicorn ACV Auctions, which became 43North’s first publicly traded portfolio company. Nearly 60% of those companies have maintained a presence in Western New York.

“Gov. Hochul’s support of the 43North business competition continues to help drive entrepreneurship and innovation in Buffalo, and throughout Western New York,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. “This unique startup accelerator has resulted in the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs, with a total of $35 million invested in exciting new companies reflecting a range of growth industries, from life sciences and software to manufacturing, clean tech and consumer products.”

The money approved by Empire State Development is set aside for not only 43North but seven other 43North-inspired competitions throughout the state, industry specific contests like agriculture startup incubator Grow-NY.

Heidinger said there’s already talk of the money still being there for 43North beyond these next three years.

“The state been a great partner throughout,” she said. “And there’s indication that this won’t be the last round of funding.”

Heidinger credited 43North’s Board of Directors for being “highly committed” to the venture capital space in Western New York and “wrapping their hands around this like it was one of their own.”

“Some of the strategic decisions that were made back at the beginning by the board, I really think it is why this thing is working,” she said.

Applicants will be selected for the competition by late September and the finals will be Oct. 12 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“The numbers tell the story around the strength and reach of our brand,” Heidinger said.