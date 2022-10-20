43North names five $1 million startup contest winners

Five companies, including one from Rochester, won $1 million investments Thursday night from 43North, the Buffalo-based startup accelerator.

Otrafy, Agape Wellness, Phood, AMPAworks and MOD Tech Labs were selected from the eight finalists.

Each had three minutes at Shea's Performing Arts Center to convince a panel of judges why their company deserved $1 million. They then had four minutes to answer the judges' questions.

Before the pitches began, 43North took time to remember the victims of the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo's East Side.

"It's important that we remind our community that 43North isn't just here to bring more companies to Buffalo and create more jobs," 43North Board Chair Mike Wisler said. "Everything we do, we do with an eye towards being inclusive, creating equitable opportunity for all and changing the trajectory for those who have been overlooked or passed by."

It's showtime for 43North: 15 finalists vie for five $1 million prizes Fifteen startups will make pitches to a panel of 30 judges Wednesday at Seneca One tower. The next night, eight will take to the Shea's stage and try to convince five judges why their company deserves $1 million.

This is the first year 43North has given out five $1 million prizes. Looking at the strength of the companies that pitched this year, President Colleen Heidinger said the change has definitely paid off.

The five winners have already raised significant funds, many have gone through other reputable accelerator programs and they all will be ready to hire as soon as they get to Western New York, Heidinger said.

"The quality of these companies is yet another reminder of how far we've come," former 43North Board Chair Eric Reich told the sold-out crowd at Shea's.

43North, now in its ninth year – after taking a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – has been instrumental in beefing up the region's startup infrastructure. Since its inception in 2014, 43North has invested $35 million in 59 companies, created nearly 1,100 jobs in the Western New York region and has a portfolio valuation of $4.4 billion.

The organization helped produce a standout success story in ACV Auctions, which went public on the stock market in March 2021 and has grown to employ hundreds in Western New York and across the country.

The five winners must move their company to Buffalo for a year beginning in January and give 43North a 5% equity stake.

The companies that will join the eighth 43North cohort are:

Agape Wellness

Agape Wellness has leveraged the power of social media to grow its app for couples.

The Rochester company's app went viral on TikTok last year and has since grown to 150,000 daily active users, raking in around $160,000 in monthly revenue, founder Kadie Okwudili said.

Through its smartphone app, Agape sends out daily questions for couples to answer to help them have important conversations and grow closer.

Agape is working to expand the app so it can be used by platonic family and friends and in the workplace.

With the $1 million from 43North, Agape will build its sales team in Western New York and hire top engineering talent from the University at Buffalo and Rochester Institute of Technology. The company will also invest more money in creating advertising content.

AMPAworks

AMPAworks makes small shelf cameras that automate the laborious task of counting inventory at medical facilities.

Co-founder Bianca Gonzalez said her company's technology can save hospitals, pharmacies and surgery centers hours of time because employees no longer have to count inventory manually. That is important, as the medical field is facing major staffing shortages.

The company already moved its manufacturing and assembly operations to Buffalo, Gonzalez said, and is in talks with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to get their technology in that hospital.

In the future, the California-based company wants to partner with robotics companies to build machines that can restock supplies and medicines, which would save even more employee time.

MOD Tech Labs

MOD Tech Labs "makes 3D easy."

Movies and TV shows being produced now contain more digital content than ever. MOD Tech Labs uses machine learning to create 3D content at scale.

The company recently worked on a project with NBC Universal that would've taken six months using traditional 3D conversion methods. With MOD, it took three weeks, CEO Alex Porter said.

The Austin, Texas, company wants to come to Buffalo because the city's film scene is burgeoning. Buffalo is home to one of the longest soundstages in the U.S., and New York State is giving out millions of dollars in incentives to attract production companies to shoot here.

Otrafy

Food manufacturers have to comply with a lot of regulations. That equals a lot of paperwork.

Otrafy is modernizing that with its artificial-intelligence powered supplier management software.

The Chicago company has seen 300% growth this year, founder Nhat Nguyen said. He predicts his company will reach $2 million in revenue by the end of next year.

With the $1 million investment from 43North, Otrafy will create 15 jobs by 2024. Buffalo is an attractive place for Nguyen to build his company because Otrafy already has partnerships with Rich Products, General Mills and Cornell University.

"As we move to this region, we'll work with local manufacturers in order to secure jobs and build local brands from right here in Buffalo," Nguyen said.

Phood

Phood founder Alex Parmley believes his company's pathway to becoming a unicorn – a startup valued at more than $1 billion – is though Buffalo.

Phood is a platform that lets college students use their dining dollars on meal delivery services, groceries and at local restaurants. Its two biggest partners are DoorDash, which offers students who use Phood free delivery, and Discover, the digital banking company that supplies debit cards for students.

The New York City company has 51,000 student users at colleges including the University of Toronto, Ohio State University and The University of Texas at Austin. Students spend $5.3 million monthly on the platform.

In Buffalo, Phood hopes it can start onboarding the entire SUNY system and hire marketing and sales, compliance and engineering teams locally, Parmley said.

Three companies did not receive funding from 43North:

CaHill Tech, Clarence; app-based learning for construction workers.

Lilu, New York City; tech-enabled products for new mothers.

Twipes, London; flushable, biodegradable wipes that take three hours to break down in water and seven days to break down in a landfill.