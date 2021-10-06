43North names finalists for competition

43North has named 19 finalists for its business plan competition, which is returning after a year off.
The field includes five locally based startups, and three from outside the United States.
At stake is a $1 million grand prize. Seven other companies will receive $500,000 runner-up prizes. The prize winners are required to base their operations in Buffalo for at least one year, and 43North gets an equity stake in the companies.
The contenders will go through a round of judging to trim the field on Oct. 27 at Seneca One tower. Thirty venture capitalists serving as judges will pick 10 contenders to advance to finals night at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Oct. 28, to pitch to a different set of judges for the prize money.
43North received 320 applicants for this year's competition. After applications closed in July, 62 judges helped trim the field, before the 19 finalists were chosen.
"We really looked for companies that had strong product market fit, really were going down the right path, they had a strong-go-to-market strategy," said Kevin Siskar, vice president of portfolio and selection.
43North also emphasizes contenders that are well-suited for Buffalo beyond their one-year obligation, said Colleen Heidinger, the organization's president.
"This is long-term involvement and immersion into our community, to make lasting benefits for the startup ecosystem. Through the entire process, we're always looking for that," she said.
Heidinger said 43North is attracting startups further along in their development than in the competition's early years.
"These are not teams of one or two co-founders anymore," she said. "These are teams with extensive hiring plans for Buffalo."
In pre-pandemic years, 43North packed the 3,000-seat house at Shea's for finals night, an event that has also turned into a celebration of the region's startup community.
The 43North competition will take place at Shea's the first day new rules take effect at the theater. Contestants, judges and spectators will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to attend.
"It's certainly something very attainable," Heidinger said. "We have a whole plan in place to do exactly what Shea's has asked of us."
Heidinger believes finals night will still draw a full house, even with the vaccination requirement.
"We have wanted to be the event that is a big reminder to this community that we're back, not only back, but stronger than ever," she said.
43North finals night is free to attend, but spectators need tickets, which are available on 43North's website.
The 19 finalists are:
• Akala, Beverly Hills, Calif., college admissions counseling platform.
• Bettermynd, Buffalo; online therapy program for college students.
• Big Wheelbarrow, Austin, Texas; software-as-a-service platform helping food distributors and grocers manage supply chains.
• Botfactory, Long Island City; machines for prototyping printed circuit boards.
• Cheelcare, Richmond Hill, Ont.; designs and makes mobility devices using robotics, to improve the quality of life and independence of people with physical disabilities.
• Flox, London, United Kingdom; uses artificial intelligence to improve bird welfare and flock performance for poultry farmers.
• Infiuss Health, San Jose, Calif., platform supporting remote research and clinical trials in Africa.
• Kapitalwise, New York City; platform that helps financial institutions automate customer engagement.
• Kilter, Madison, Wisc.; mobile platform that drives charitable donations through users' everyday activities.
• Laundris Corp., Manor, Texas; autonomous linen management platform for hotels.
• Metabob, Mountain View, Calif.; artificial intelligence-enabled tool to help debug computer code quickly.
• Ognomy, Williamsville; telemedicine platform supporting testing, diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea.
• Ontopical, Calgary, Alb.; technology to help customers identify contract opportunities and business risks related to policy.
• Shearshare, McKinney, Texas; business-to-business marketplace for the beauty and barbering industry, to fill salon chairs on demand.
• Tequity, Kalamazoo, Mich.; platform for building and deploying mobile apps more quickly.
• Top Seedz, Buffalo; maker of artisan crackers and roasted seeds with natural ingredients.
• Veritx Corp., East Aurora; digital supply chain solutions provider serving aerospace, medical and industrial markets.
• Verivend, Buffalo; fintech with secure electronic transaction solution, for businesses to pay and get paid.