43North names finalists for competition

43North also emphasizes contenders that are well-suited for Buffalo beyond their one-year obligation, said Colleen Heidinger, the organization's president.

"This is long-term involvement and immersion into our community, to make lasting benefits for the startup ecosystem. Through the entire process, we're always looking for that," she said.

Heidinger said 43North is attracting startups further along in their development than in the competition's early years.

"These are not teams of one or two co-founders anymore," she said. "These are teams with extensive hiring plans for Buffalo."

In pre-pandemic years, 43North packed the 3,000-seat house at Shea's for finals night, an event that has also turned into a celebration of the region's startup community.

The 43North competition will take place at Shea's the first day new rules take effect at the theater. Contestants, judges and spectators will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to attend.

"It's certainly something very attainable," Heidinger said. "We have a whole plan in place to do exactly what Shea's has asked of us."

Heidinger believes finals night will still draw a full house, even with the vaccination requirement.