43North names 15 finalists for startup competition

Fifteen finalists will come to Buffalo in October for a chance to win one of five $1 million investments from the 43North startup contest, the organization announced Friday.

The field includes one local startup, one company from Rochester and one international company. Others are from some of the country's largest startup hubs, like New York, Chicago and Austin, Texas.

That's exactly what the Buffalo-based startup accelerator wanted to see when it decided to change the prize structure to five $1 million investments, rather than a single $1 million grand prize and seven $500,000 investments, to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape.

"We attracted some really quality companies," said Kevin Siskar, 43North's vice president of portfolio and selection.

The companies are also more diverse than in the past, Siskar said.

Of the 15 finalists, more than half are led by female founders, up from 25% last year. Only a third of founders are white.

The companies also have higher funding totals and revenues than applicants 43North has seen in the past. Many have gone through other prestigious startup accelerators, such as Y Combinator, Techstars and, locally, Launch NY.

43North staff travels throughout the country during the year, meeting with startup investors and founders to educate them about the competition and the startup scene in Western New York. That's helped them attract the caliber of company they're looking for, Siskar said.

"Us being out in the community nationally has really helped Buffalo locally," Siskar said.

Part of the judging criteria is picking companies that will be a good fit in Western New York's growing startup ecosystem, as the five winners must move their companies to Buffalo for a year.

"We're looking for companies that are a good fit for Buffalo that we think Buffalo as a city can really help them grow and scale," said Maura Devlin, 43North vice president of marketing strategy and public relations.

The competition was tight this year, Devlin said, and it was challenging for the judges to whittle down the field to 15 finalists.

On Oct. 19, 30 judges will be responsible for trimming the 15 finalists down to eight or 10 after hearing the companies' pitches. Then, the remaining companies will give pitches live on stage during finals night at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Oct. 20. Five different judges will determine the five $1 million winners.

Finals night is free and open to the public, but attendees must have tickets. To get on the waitlist for tickets, visit 43north.org/2022-finals-waitlist.

"We're really eager to get these companies to Buffalo and get to meet them in person," Devlin said.

The 15 finalists are:

Agape Wellness, Rochester; relationship wellness company.

Aravenda, Vienna, Va.; software for resale and consignment businesses.

AMPAworks, Santa Monica, Calif.; artificial intelligence software that tracks and automates inventory for pharmacies, hospitals and other medical facilities.

CaHill Tech, Clarence; app-based learning for construction workers.

Delee, Laredo, Texas; a blood test for early cancer detection and monitoring treatments' effectiveness.

Lilu, New York City; tech-enabled products for new mothers.

M Aerospace RTC, Austin, Texas; world's first affordable, large-scale metal 3D printer.

Magpie, New York City; platform for collectors.

MOD Tech Labs, Austin, Texas; artificial intelligence platform that transforms photos and videos into 3D for entertainment and media companies.

Otrafy, Chicago; artificial intelligence-powered supplier management software that ensures supplier compliance and manages risks.

Phood, New York City; lets college students use their dinning dollars on food delivery apps.

Seshie, Penn Valley, Penn.; helps organizations book live, virtual modern-day workshops based on employee insights and data.

Tampon Tribe, Los Angeles; sustainable, functional period products for active women.

Twipes, London; flushable, biodegradable wipes that take three hours to break down in water and seven days to break down in a landfill.

TYBR Health, Houston, Texas; surgical spray that protects tissues while healing from surgery.