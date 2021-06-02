43North competition is returning to Shea's Oct. 28

Applications for the business plan competition will be accepted until July 19. After that, the field of entrants will be trimmed to about 20 contenders. They will travel to Buffalo for another round of judging, and 10 of the startups will advance to pitch onstage at Shea's on Oct. 28. Eight of those 10 will win prize money.

Heidinger said she expects a strong field of applicants, even after a year without the competition.

"A lot of companies were created throughout Covid," Heidinger said. "A lot of folks were home, tinkering, finally putting pen to paper on business plans. So innovation is certainly I would say at an all-time high."

And more than a year of remote work has driven home the idea that startups can be based in a city the size of Buffalo and raise money from investors, instead of just the big cities, she said.

43North has been out drumming up attention for the competition. One selling point to entrants is what recently happened with a past champion. In March, ACV Auctions had a successful initial public offering and now has a market capitalization of about $4 billion.