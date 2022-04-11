42 North launches ‘Resolve’ craft beer to support Ukraine and one dear friend

When Russia launched its war on Ukraine, the first thought for folks at 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora was, “Naz.”

Naz Drebot, 36, owner of 2085 Brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine, helped build 42 North in 2015, literally cutting bricks to construct the brewery, as well as crafting recipes for some of its most popular beers.

When they reached their friend in his native Ukraine and heard his first-hand heartbreak for his ravaged country, their next thought was, “What can we do?” said 42 North founder John Cimperman. “One thing we do know how to do is brew beer.”

Drebot and 42 North’s team devised a new brew and launched a collaborative beer program to produce Resolve, a Kellerbier named after the Ukrainian people’s resolve to maintain their country’s freedom.

42 North released the first batch of Resolve and sold out its 50 cases this past weekend, Cimperman said. Another 300 cases went to 10 area Wegmans supermarkets, where it is sold in 4-packs with the blue and yellow Ukrainian colors and sunflower label.

Thin Man Brewing and Resurgence Brewing in Buffalo will be releasing Resolve soon, while 1927 Brew House in Cheektowaga and Britesmith Brewing in Williamsville are also brewing batches, Cimperman said.

The local breweries are among 30 worldwide to embrace the Resolve project so far, with proceeds from sales of the beer going to two agencies providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian fighters, families and refugees.

Cimperman said he hopes that as word spreads, more breweries will brew the beer and join the cause. He has been talking to some large craft brewers that could greatly increase the supply of Resolve to help support Ukraine.

“There are two parts to this. One is raising money, which is what we’re doing,” he said. “Number two is to show Naz and those in Ukraine that we’ve got their back – solidarity and power in numbers – and that we’re paying attention.”

Drebot grew up in Western Ukraine and studied to be a diplomat until he noted the explosion of craft beers coming out of the States.

“I understood that no one was doing this in Ukraine, so I decided to come to United States to get experience to start my own business,” he said.

He started in 2013 at Rockaway Brewing in Long Island City before heading to East Aurora to help launch 42 North. Cimperman said he and his partner, Clay Keel, had posted a job for an assistant brewer.

“We got a cryptic email from some Ukrainian kid with a great pedigree,” Cimperman said. “He sent his resume and then got on a train and showed up on our doorstep six months before the brewery opened.”

Drebot grew close to many of the team still at 42 North, who he said “are texting me every day. It seems like they are here with me, such a great support.”

He described his time in East Aurora as “paradise. I had a house in the forest and all the people know each other and you see deer every single day. It’s like living in a Disney cartoon.”

“The Buffalo area is my second homeland,” Drebot said. “I never met such open and hearty people. Everyone I met there are part of my family.”

When Drebot’s visa expired, he was sorry to leave and his friends didn’t want him to go. One of his best friends, 42 North brewer Kristen Janosz, even offered to marry him so he could stay in the U.S.

Drebot went back to Europe and helped launch seven other craft breweries in Spain, India, Georgia and his own in Ukraine. Now, with Russia bombing his country and killing civilians, he said, “I am staying in my country until the last drop of blood.”

While Russia has withdrawn from Kyiv, Drebot said aerial bombings continue and he has been spending nights in basements-turned-bomb shelters.

“Half of Ukraine is living in basements for the last one and a half months,” he said.

After Russian troops left nearby Bucha, he drove there and saw the bodies of civilians shot and strewn in the streets.

“The Russians, they are not human,” Drebot said. “They are not animals. They are pure evil … And this is not war. This is international terrorism.”

Drebot has been serving on a territorial defense team in Kyiv and overseeing a team at his brewery, which is exporting his 2085 craft beers throughout Europe. He said many distributors sought out his beer “as a means of humanitarian aid” to help Ukraine’s economy, but are now ordering it for its high quality.

He hopes to include Resolve in his next batch of brews starting this week. Meanwhile, he remains in daily contact with his WNY “family.”

“I miss them so much,” he said. “After we win this fight, I will come there to say thanks and to hug them all and have a beer.”

Janosz said having a loved one in trauma and harm’s way in Ukraine has meant constant worry over Naz and his country.

“The other night I woke up crying,” she said. “I dreamed I was holding his hand.”

