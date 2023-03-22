Another big residential and commercial development is ready to tee off on Grand Island, across from the River Oaks Golf Club.

The president of River Oaks on Whitehaven Road is hoping to redevelop a vast 65.5-acre property across the street into a residential and commercial community that would eventually contain homes for over 400 households, near the Niagara River.

Frank Grebenc wants to build 39 single-family homes and 377 townhomes and apartments on the vacant land at the southwestern corner of Whitehaven and East River roads. That would transform a site that is currently forested, grassy or brushlands into a residential area, while leaving 10 acres undeveloped as a buffer between houses along East River.

Plans by Invictus Civil Engineering of Lewiston call for single-family home lots of 8,400 to 15,956 square feet, along a public road that would be constructed from Whitehaven, ending in a cul-de-sac.

The project would include 62 four-unit townhome buildings – with 248 units in all – arrayed around several other new private roads jutting off Whitehaven or the new public street.

There also would be six two-story apartment buildings with eight units in each, six two-story buildings with 12 apartments in each, and three two-story mixed-use buildings, each with three second floor apartments above 4,150 square feet of commercial space.

Amenities will include a courtyard green space area near Whitehaven with a gazebo, and a large central green space, both with recreational trails. The project also includes construction of 6,876 linear feet of new roads, along with land grading, utilities, drainage infrastructure and storm-water management retention ponds and bio-retention areas, as well as 348 parking spaces.

But the property's split-zoning is a problem, with 14.4 acres classified as "general business" and the remaining 51 acres as "single-family residential." So Grebenc, through his Golfside Developments, is asking the Town of Grand Island to rezone the entire parcel as a "planned development district," with a specific set of zoning and land-use rules that would allow his project to proceed with both residential and mixed uses.

The Planning Board and Town Board must also approve the development concept and final site plan, and the project will also need a wetlands permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

If approved, the project will be constructed in eight phases from August 2023 through year-end 2031, starting in the northern end of the property and working south, depending on market demand, the application said. The first phase would create 18 single-family homes and 13 multifamily buildings.

This is the latest in a flurry of activity on Grand Island, both in the center of town and along the Niagara River.

The proposed project site is across Whitehaven from River Oaks, but is also across East River from the former Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island, which another developer is transforming into a $25 million apartment complex called Haven 100, with 132 market-rate units, along with a restaurant, banquet and fitness centers.

Architect Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture and Justin B. Earl of Springville, Utah-based J.B. Earl Co. plan to turn the six-story hotel's 263 rooms into both long-term and short-term rentals, along with an 8,310-square-foot restaurant, a 10,000-square-foot banquet center, and an 8,000-square-foot public fitness center.

Additionally, Acquest Development is planning its Grand Island Commerce Center, with 1 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space on Long Road. Frank Chinnici and Roger Trettel are proposing the Rivertown community, with 330 apartments, townhomes, patio homes and senior residences. And Long Island businessman Harold Schertz is planning more than 400 single-family homes, townhomes and apartments for Southpointe.