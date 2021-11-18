$40 million housing project coming to Gates Circle

Montante also brought in a financial partner in Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan, who took a 50% stake in the project. But that was thrown into disarray when Morgan was indicted on federal bank and insurance fraud charges over an alleged commercial mortgage scheme to deceive banks. That made him – and any project in which he was involved – toxic for lenders, so Montante had to negotiate for over two years to buy him out.

That transaction was completed less than three months ago, freeing up Montante to restart efforts to move the project forward.

"That was a very, very important development to get that deal done," Campos said. "That was the primary challenge that we’ve been facing. Now that that deal is done, we’re going to start seeing a number of projects moving forward on that site, much quicker than they were."

The northern part

Belmont, one of the region's most active providers and managers of affordable housing, will acquire and redevelop all three northern buildings, which were constructed over time during the evolution of the hospital since the early 1900s. The interconnected buildings – with party walls and tunnels between them – total about 77,000 square feet of space.