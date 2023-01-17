4 SUNY takeaways from Hochul’s State of the State 2023

4 SUNY takeaways from Hochul’s State of the State book for 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul didn’t spend much time talking about the SUNY system in this year's State of the State address, but she did include a passel of SUNY proposals in the accompanying 277-page book of 147 initiatives for a better New York.

Here are four key takeaways:

Steps to bolster the workforce

Hochul will invest $10 million over two years in competitive funding for school districts, Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), and community colleges – working in collaboration with local industry – to develop strategic workforce plans that promote job readiness in their local economies.

Awards will be made in every Regional Economic Development Council region of the state, and winning plans will receive multiyear seed funding to align industry needs with high school and college programs.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said there are opportunities for community colleges to dual-enroll more high school students in community college classes and help them matriculate and pursue careers in needed fields including health care and education.

“As we move to green jobs and renewable energy, one of the tasks is to electrify everything, every building, every house, every car, and that means we’re going to need a lot more electricians,” King said during a meeting with Buffalo News reporters and editors.

“We will need wind technicians and people to do solar installation," he said. "Those are all opportunities to grow jobs and that we can do that through our community colleges.”

Ensure every student has a place at SUNY

All New York high school seniors will receive acceptance letters to their local community college as well as information about federal Pell Grants, the state’s Tuition Assistance Program and other opportunities to attend college tuition-free. King said the initiative will help boost enrollment, increase diversity and educate more low-income students.

SUNY will also launch a pilot project to link admissions among different campuses so students who are not accepted at a specific school are automatically considered for admission at other institutions with similar programs.

This will increase opportunities for students to attend a SUNY school and ensure that all New York students have access to a local and affordable higher education option. New York already offers most students free tuition to SUNY schools through the income-based Excelsior scholarship program.

“Some of our SUNY schools are less well-known, but we should be able to say, ‘If you don’t get into the University at Buffalo, there’s a program at SUNY Fredonia that would serve you well,’” King said.

Provide tuition flexibility in CUNY and SUNY

To ensure that SUNY and CUNY schools can invest in their long-term futures as costs rise while prioritizing the evolving needs of students and keeping tuition affordable, Hochul proposed allowing modest annual tuition increases for SUNY and CUNY indexed to the lesser of the Higher Education Price Index or 3%.

The state would also help SUNY’s four University Centers (Buffalo, Albany, Stony Brook and Binghamton) to realize their potential as leading research institutions by allowing tuition at those campuses to rise 6% above SUNY’s base tuition rate each year for the next five years (capped at 30% above the base rate) for in-state students.

More funding for University Centers and flagships

To help its University Centers compete with the nation’s leading research institutions, Hochul will create a New York State matching fund for contributions made to the endowments of UB, Stony Brook, Binghamton and Albany. The fund will provide $1 in state funds for every $2 contributed to university endowments, up to $500 million in state funds.

“Research and scholarship are vital, and our University Centers are doing important work that is driving the state forward,” King said. “I think UB and Stony Brook should be mentioned in the same breath as UC Berkeley and UNC Chapel Hill, and that means we’ve got to continue to grow research at our Flagship institutions.”

Find the whole State of the State book at governor.ny.gov/programs/2023-state-state.

UB named 25th best affordable university in the U.S. by Credit Summit

Credit Summit, a website dedicated to financial products that can help individuals get out of poverty, named UB 25th on its list of best affordable universities in the U.S.

Its study factored in accommodation costs, college fees, loan availability and expenses like average rent and food costs to produce a ranking that puts the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as the best school to rack up the least student debt.

Rounding out the top five are the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Harrisburg, Pa., Florida State University in Tallahassee and the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

UB placed 25th with an estimated monthly cost of $4,551.58. See the full report at mycreditsummit.com/most-affordable-universities-study.

