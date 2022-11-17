4 local Starbucks strike, saying company refuses to bargain in good faith

Four local Starbucks stores are staging a one-day strike today to protest worker firings. They join more than 100 stores and 2,000 workers across the country in what they are calling "Red Cup Rebellion," coinciding with the company's Red Cup Day winter drink launch.

Stores at 235 Delaware Ave., 933 Elmwood Ave., 4255 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga and 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst are holding unfair labor practice strikes, demanding the company bring its union stores to full staffing and begin bargaining for a union contract in good faith.

The work stoppage, planned for 110 stores nationwide, is the biggest coordinated action attempted so far by the Starbucks Workers United union, which has organized around 260 of the company's roughly 9,000 corporate-run stores.

While Starbucks stores will be giving away free Starbucks-branded cups with each purchase as part of its Red Cup Day promotion, protestors will hand out cups branded with the Starbucks Workers United logo.

Starbucks workers claim they are given inconsistent schedules and that stores are constantly understaffed.

"Conditions like these are what led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employee," Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.

Almost a year later, Starbucks has no union contract. A look at latest in the high-profile talks Discussion between Starbucks and union representatives have moved slowly and, last week, they broke down, with the company walking out of the Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street store negotiations.

The strikes will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Starbucks has denied the union’s claims that it’s not bargaining fairly, and has filed claims with the National Labor Relations Board accusing Workers United of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

A company spokesperson said Starbucks will respect the workers’ rights to participate in lawful protests. The Seattle company noted that the protests are happening at a small number of its 9,000 company-run U.S. locations.

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said Thursday in a statement.

Regional NLRB directors have issued dozens of complaints accusing Seattle-based Starbucks of illegal tactics, including anti-union threats and firings. The company has denied wrongdoing.

But even if the union prevails through the agency’s adjudication process, the NLRB lacks the authority to levy punitive damages for violations.