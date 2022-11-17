4 local Starbucks strike, joining more than 100 other stores in coordinated effort

Four local Starbucks stores staged a one-day strike Thursday to protest worker firings. They joined more than 100 stores and 2,000 workers across the country in what they are calling "Red Cup Rebellion," coinciding with the company's Red Cup Day winter drink launch.

It's the Starbucks Workers United union's most concerted effort yet, and is meant to show the company that it means business.

"This is the largest coordinated strike that we've ever planned," said Jasmine Leli, a barista at the Genesee Street store and a member of the bargaining committee. "It just shows that we really do have solidarity and we're connected and we support each other."

Stores at 235 Delaware Ave., 933 Elmwood Ave., 4255 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga and 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst held unfair labor practice strikes, demanding the company bring its union stores to full staffing and begin bargaining for a union contract in good faith. Some of the stores were closed, others were staffed by outside Starbucks workers.

The work stoppage included 110 stores nationwide. The union has organized around 260 of the company's roughly 9,000 corporate-run stores.

Roughly 50 of the stores that joined Thursday's effort were striking for the first time.

Starbucks has denied the union’s claims that it’s not bargaining fairly, and has filed claims with the National Labor Relations Board accusing Workers United of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

A company spokesperson said Starbucks will respect the workers’ rights to participate in lawful protests. The Seattle company noted that the protests are happening at a small number of its 9,000 company-run U.S. locations.

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said Thursday in a statement.

Regional NLRB directors have issued dozens of complaints accusing Seattle-based Starbucks of illegal tactics, including anti-union threats and firings. The company has denied wrongdoing.

But even if the union prevails through the agency’s adjudication process, the NLRB lacks the authority to levy punitive damages for violations.

Earlier this week, the NLRB petitioned a federal court in Michigan for a nationwide cease-and-desist order to prevent Starbucks from firing any workers for engaging in union activity. It has made similar efforts in other cities, including Buffalo, but it was the first time the NLRB asked for nationwide action.

Most recently, barista Michael Sanabria – who was integral in unionizing the Transit Commons Starbucks store in Amherst – was fired for not covering time off, which he took to attend his grandmother's funeral. He was recently reinstated after his firing made national headlines. The union claims 16 workers in Western New York have been fired for their union involvement.

Almost a year later, Starbucks has no union contract. A look at latest in the high-profile talks Discussion between Starbucks and union representatives have moved slowly and, last week, they broke down, with the company walking out of the Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street store negotiations.

While Starbucks stores gave away free Starbucks-branded cups with each purchase Thursday as part of its Red Cup Day promotion, protestors handed out cups branded with the Starbucks Workers United logo and asked customers not to cross the picket line.

It is important for their success that workers have the public's support, said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab, who works closely with unions and oversees Cornell programs aimed at union members.

"In light of the employer's campaign to annihilate the workers' unionization campaign, the workers need to build momentum to put pressure on the employer by applying economic pressure and also gain public support for its campaign," she said.

The coordinated nationwide strike does both, she said.

Starbucks workers claim they are given inconsistent schedules and that stores are consistently understaffed.

"Conditions like these are what led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employee," Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.