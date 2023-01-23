 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$4.5 million state award to boost Village of Lancaster

Village of Lancaster

The Village of Lancaster received a $4.5 million state award. (News file photo)

 John Hickey
The Village of Lancaster will receive a $4.5 million state award to boost its revitalization efforts.

The funds were awarded under the state's New York Forward program, which supports smaller and rural communities. The Village of Wellsville was also awarded $4.5 million.

The city of Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the funding awards during an appearance in Dunkirk on Monday.

"It's a catalyst for private sector investment," Hochul said.

The funding comes from the first round of awards made from the state's $100 million NY Forward initiative aimed at helping smaller and rural communities develop plans to redevelop their downtowns.

With the funding in hand, Lancaster and Wellsville officials now will start the process of developing their plan. The municipalities are expected to form committees with members from the public and private sectors and help from state planners and outside experts to assess each community's assets and to look for opportunities that are poised to launch and dovetail with the local vision and plans.

The state then would award funding for the selected projects outlined in the strategic plan that are determined to have the greatest potential to revitalize those downtown areas and create new opportunities for long-term growth, state officials said.

Matt Glynn

