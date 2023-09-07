A Lockport architect with high aspirations for his hometown wants to do more than just design buildings. He wants to build one.

Jonathan E. Bennett is proposing to construct a mixed-use complex of nearly 250,000 square feet in the heart of Lockport, making it one of the biggest projects in the Erie Canal city in years.

The $30 million project, dubbed the Rowhouses of Lockport, would bring 66 new market-rate apartments in a pair of new buildings, along with a blend of retail, office and restaurant space, as well as five floors of parking.

It would be located on a 1.29-acre triangular property at 51 and 63 S. Transit Road that Bennett has put under contract. The land is bordered by South Transit and State roads, on the south side of the water.

“Let’s see what we can do with that corner,” Bennett said.

It’s part of a series of revitalization initiatives that Bennett, an architect of 30 years, and several other local property owners are planning for seven or eight properties along the canal, including the old train station.

The goal is to bring a long stretch of the canal back to life, while still maintaining the heritage of the city, including its hydraulic history with the locks, Bennett said.

“We’re all just getting geared up,” he said. “We’re not taking away from Lockport; we’re just redoing what’s there. We want to maintain its character.”

According to documents submitted to the Niagara County Planning Board and the city, Bennett would demolish a one-story commercial building and an adjacent house before constructing three new adjacent buildings: an eight-story mixed-use building, a five-story mixed-use building, and the parking ramp. The site is already zoned for “business district.”

The largest of the three, the eight-story steel-framed building would have 94,800 square feet of total space, with seven floors above grade along Transit and one level below grade but exposed along State. It would include 46 apartments on floors three through eight, three commercial spaces on each of the first and second floors, an office on the second floor, and a restaurant on the fifth. It would also include 34 basement parking spaces.

The adjacent 28,325-square-foot five-story steel-framed building would also have a ground level, with four upper floors. The second through fifth floors would each have five apartments, for a total of 20 residential units, plus a first-floor restaurant and a first-floor commercial space.

The apartments would be mostly two-bedroom units, with a few one- and three-bedroom units in the mix. Pricing would be market-rate or above, reflecting the waterfront views along the canal, Bennett said, and those on the north side would include balconies. Similarly, the restaurants would also take advantage of the views up and down the canal, with an outdoor patio space on the roof of the parking ramp, outside the fifth-floor restaurant.

“The whole idea is to capture that view along the canal as much as we can,” he said. “The whole idea is to bring more permanent housing to the area, to utilize what Lockport has to offer. It’s a work in progress, but we have a good handle on it.”

Bennett said he has “a couple” of potential tenants in mind for the retail space, which would be build-to-suit, but would not identify them yet.

While the final number of parking spaces may fluctuate based on usage and need, the pre-cast concrete parking ramp would include 211 parking spaces in 124,956 square feet of space, with two levels below grand and three above. There’s also 11 surface parking spaces behind the complex.

In all, the project features 22,264 square feet of commercial space, 3,000 square feet of office space and 8,630 square feet of restaurant space, in addition to the apartments and parking. All three buildings would be accessed from Transit Road.

The building facades would include traditional plank siding and brick, along with the traditional canal stone found throughout Lockport’s downtown. The interior design also includes archways to harken back to the old tunnels used around the canal.

“It doesn’t want to be your typical design. It wants to be a little more upscale, for the city of Lockport’s heritage,” he explained. “We’re going to work with what we have there. We’re taking little bits of all that character that Lockport has.”

The project is pending before Lockport municipal authorities, but the county Planning Board — which reviews variance and permit requests — backed Bennett’s application for area, use and parking variances. In particular, the zoning limits the height to three stories and 35 feet, where Bennett’s project would be 96 feet tall with eight floors. And the parking requirement calls for 328 spaces, where Bennett provides for 299 on-site, with another 29 off-site.

Once he wins approval, Bennett said he hopes to start work in the spring, with completion 18 months later.