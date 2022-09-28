30 Buffalo-area Sysco workers go on strike

About 30 Buffalo-area drivers employed by Sysco Syracuse are part of a Teamsters strike against the food distributor, alleging unfair labor practices.

The walkout by Teamsters Local 317, which is based in Syracuse, began Tuesday night. Sysco Syracuse has a warehouse in Warners, along the Thruway in Onondaga County, and offices on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Teamsters Local 317 said its members went on strike Tuesday night "after weeks of contentious contract negotiations with the company."

The workers on strike in Buffalo are drivers, while the employees who are part of the walkout in Syracuse are both drivers and warehouse workers. Their contract expired Aug. 19.

Sysco is a Texas-based wholesale food distribution company that supplies customers including restaurants, schools and hospitals.

The Teamsters union represents over 10,000 workers at Sysco nationwide. The union said it is in contract negotiations at several Sysco sites, and that "hundreds" of those employees are either working without a contract or under contracts that are about to expire.

Teamsters Local 317 in a statement quoted a longtime worker, Matt Waderman, as saying the strike was about "unfair labor practices, unsolved grievances, and unfair wages." The union said over 230 drivers and warehouse workers were on strike.

Sysco Syracuse has been in "good faith discussions" with the union on a new contract, said Shannon Mutschler, a Sysco spokeswoman.

The company has proposed wage increases that would place its employees "at or above market," along with a $2,500 signing bonus, health benefits and paid time off, she said.

"We respect and care about our drivers and deeply appreciate their contributions to our success and it is always our intent to provide fair and competitive pay and benefits, while balancing the needs of our customers and our business," she said.

Due to the strike, Sysco Syracuse has implemented its "business continuity plans," including "positioning third-party resources to support the site during the strike," Mutschler said.