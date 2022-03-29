3 Western New York companies awarded low-cost hydropower for expansion projects

Three Western New York companies will receive low-cost hydropower allocations from the state to support their expansion projects and the creation of new jobs.

Chocolate Delivery Systems, RubberForm Recycled Products and Worksport were awarded low-cost hydropower through the Niagara Power Project for expansion projects that will bring a total of 120 new jobs to the region, according to the state.

0:42 Hochul marks completion of one Niagara Power Project upgrade, start of another "Our state does not live without this facility. We can't exist without this power," Gov. Kathy Hochul said of the Niagara Power Project.

Buffalo-based chocolate and confectionary manufacturer Chocolate Delivery Systems was awarded a 4,210-kW hydropower allocation for a $26 million expansion that will increase its production capacity. The project will create 91 full-time jobs and retain 100 existing positions.

RubberForm Recycled Products is working on a $2 million expansion of its recycling operations at its Lockport facility. The company, which makes products from recycled rubber and plastics, was awarded a 410-kW hydropower allocation for an expansion that will create nine new jobs.

