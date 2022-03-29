 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Western New York companies awarded low-cost hydropower for expansion projects
LOCAL NYS POWER AUTHORITY 3

Low-cost Niagara hydropower will go to Chocolate Delivery Systems, RubberForm Recycled Products and Worksport, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Three Western New York companies will receive low-cost hydropower allocations from the state to support their expansion projects and the creation of new jobs. 

Chocolate Delivery Systems, RubberForm Recycled Products and Worksport were awarded low-cost hydropower through the Niagara Power Project for expansion projects that will bring a total of 120 new jobs to the region, according to the state.   

Buffalo-based chocolate and confectionary manufacturer Chocolate Delivery Systems was awarded a 4,210-kW hydropower allocation for a $26 million expansion that will increase its production capacity. The project will create 91 full-time jobs and retain 100 existing positions. 

RubberForm Recycled Products is working on a $2 million expansion of its recycling operations at its Lockport facility. The company, which makes products from recycled rubber and plastics, was awarded a 410-kW hydropower allocation for an expansion that will create nine new jobs.

A 430-kW hydropower allocation for Worksport will support the Canadian company's first expansion into the United States. Worksport produces vinyl and aluminum pickup truck covers and is planning to open a facility in West Seneca to build covers with solar panels that will be able to charge electric vehicles or store electricity. 

The $14.2 million project to renovate the former Certo Brothers Distributing Co. complex in West Seneca into a production facility will create 20 full-time jobs. 

