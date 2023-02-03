Small businesses in East Buffalo can now apply for a grant of up to $50,000 through a program developed by the state to help largely minority-owned establishments rebound from the social and economic impacts of the mass shooting at Tops of Jefferson Avenue in May.

The East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program allocates $3 million for small businesses in a designated area of East Buffalo.

"The horrific acts of this past May will not define the community of East Buffalo, nor undermine its strength and spirit," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said in a statement Friday. "With $3 million in targeted working capital grants to help eligible small businesses defray operating costs, New York State is taking additional steps to ensure the area's predominantly minority-owned enterprises have the support they need to serve the community."

The application period opened Friday and business owners can apply until Feb. 17 at lisc.tfaforms.net/818.

Who is eligible?

Businesses must be in a specific area of East Buffalo to qualify for a grant. The designated area is bounded by:

Route 33 (Kensington Expressway)

Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway)

Main Street

North Street

Michigan Avenue

Goodell Street

Both home-based residential and commercial businesses with fewer than 100 employees are eligible to apply, but those businesses must serve the local community.

For example, retail shops and online marketplaces that sell to a statewide or national customer base are not eligible, according to the state.

Sole proprietors and contractors, such as ride share drivers, are eligible as long as their business address is within the target area. Franchises are eligible to apply for a grant.

Businesses must have been in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2021, and have a business bank account.

Eligible businesses must have between $5,000 and $1 million in annual revenues for fiscal year 2021. Grant amounts will be based on gross annual sales:

$5,000-$49,999 annual gross receipts: $5,000 grant

$50,000-$99,999 annual gross receipts: $10,000 grant

$100,000-$1,000,000 annual gross receipts: grant is 10% of gross receipts, up to $50,000

Application assistance is available

Application assistance will be available at the Exchange at Beverly Gray and the Foundry for business owners that need help filling out the paperwork, scanning documents or accessing a computer.

Help is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Exchange at Beverly Gray, 334 E. Utica St.

At the Foundry, located at 298 Northampton St., assistance is available Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

A public information session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at Buffalo Employment Training Center, 77 Goodell St. A webinar will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9, hosted by Beverly Gray. For more information and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/webinar-how-to-apply-for-esds-small-business-working-capital-grant-program-tickets-532179532307.