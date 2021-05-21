$3.5 million in tax breaks OK'd for conversion of 'zombie' Amherst hotel to apartments

A $21.3 million plan to convert an abandoned, unfinished hotel on Sweet Home Road into student apartments will receive an estimated $3.5 million in tax breaks after the Amherst Industrial Development Agency board of directors approved the incentives Friday morning.
The OK for the development, dubbed Sweet Home Flats, came hours after the Amherst Planning Board on Thursday night reviewed and approved the project site plan and determined the work would not significantly harm the environment.
New York City-based DMG Investments plans to buy the six-story, 88,395-square-foot structure and surrounding 2.4-acre site at 1265 Sweet Home Road, near the University at Buffalo North Campus, for $5.8 million.
The company would convert the existing structure into 130 student apartments for $8.4 million and tack on an annex that would add 17,000 square feet and 24 units at a cost of $2.6 million, for a total of 154 market-rate apartments, mainly studio and one-bedroom units. Soft costs such as engineering work, along with spending on furniture, bring the total to $21.3 million.
IDA staff reviewed the financial projections for the conversion and determined the project isn't financially feasible without the incentives, which include about $2.9 million in property tax breaks and $625,000 in sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks.
The agency typically hasn't granted tax incentives to the new-build student housing constructed near the UB North Campus in recent years but IDA Executive Director David Mingoia said the project is eligible for such incentives because it is an adaptive reuse of an existing structure for a new purpose.
The "zombie" hotel has sat abandoned since 2017. The Town Board in March rezoned the property to make way for the development.
DMG has the property at 1265 Sweet Home under contract from brothers Sam and Jas Johal's Sweet Home Hotels of Brampton, Ont., and expected to complete the purchase by summer or fall, pending municipal approvals of its plans. Some of the proceeds of the sale would be used to pay off $109,000 in delinquent property taxes as well as liens filed by unpaid contractors and subcontractors.
Officials hoped to start work in September and finish by August 2022.