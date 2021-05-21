$3.5 million in tax breaks OK'd for conversion of 'zombie' Amherst hotel to apartments

A $21.3 million plan to convert an abandoned, unfinished hotel on Sweet Home Road into student apartments will receive an estimated $3.5 million in tax breaks after the Amherst Industrial Development Agency board of directors approved the incentives Friday morning.

The OK for the development, dubbed Sweet Home Flats, came hours after the Amherst Planning Board on Thursday night reviewed and approved the project site plan and determined the work would not significantly harm the environment.

New York City-based DMG Investments plans to buy the six-story, 88,395-square-foot structure and surrounding 2.4-acre site at 1265 Sweet Home Road, near the University at Buffalo North Campus, for $5.8 million.

The company would convert the existing structure into 130 student apartments for $8.4 million and tack on an annex that would add 17,000 square feet and 24 units at a cost of $2.6 million, for a total of 154 market-rate apartments, mainly studio and one-bedroom units. Soft costs such as engineering work, along with spending on furniture, bring the total to $21.3 million.

