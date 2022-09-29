Kaleida Health has called its current financial condition fragile, pointing to the more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses it has sustained since 2020.

New York State just provided a little bit of a cushion, set to provide Western New York's largest health system with $25 million in funding support this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said Thursday.

And it couldn't come at a better time for Kaleida, which is negotiating a new labor contract that health system officials worry the system can't afford.

State officials no doubt hope the $25 million will provide some financial stability to Kaleida and give it a boost in its efforts to reach a new contract for about 6,300 of its employees – exhausted health care workers who want to see improvements in staffing, wages and working conditions and who have authorized a strike if an agreement can't be reached.

In a statement, Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd called news of the $25 million grant "very much welcomed and needed."

"It's no secret that our organization, hospitals here in Western New York and across the entire state have been battered by Covid-19," he said. "Gov. Hochul knows and understands our challenges."

The state's budget agreement this year included a $20 billion, multi-year investment in the state's health care industry to improve infrastructure, retain and strengthen the workforce and help health systems experiencing financial distress. That $20 billion includes about $3.9 billion to be spent over four years to provide aid to hospitals struggling financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up until Thursday, however, Boyd and Kaleida officials said they had been told that the dollars earmarked to support health care organizations in the current fiscal year had been accounted for. That meant that Kaleida was looking to the next state fiscal year, which starts April 1, for any potential state assistance.

"Gov. Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state's health care system to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care for all New Yorkers," Matt Janiszewski, Hochul's upstate press secretary, said in a statement. "We have been in constant communication with health systems across the state that are experiencing financial difficulties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue working with these health systems to evaluate their current fiscal situations and provide assistance as needed."

Eyeing state funding, Kaleida Health says financial help likely won't arrive until next year "The state has shared that they did not anticipate, at least in this current fiscal year, the number of hospitals that would be facing significant financial challenges after this last round of Covid," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said. "The dollars that they had earmarked to support organizations are essentially accounted for, so the opportunity is really in the next state fiscal year."

The $25 million that Kaleida will receive this year is being awarded through the state's Vital Access Provider Program, which provides operating assistance to financially-distressed hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities to help them redesign their delivery systems and aid in helping them reach financial stability.

Kaleida has submitted several grant and funding applications to the state Health Department to assist with its financial woes.

While Kaleida and the two unions representing those employees have struggled to close the gap on their economic proposals, they have consistently agreed that Western New York's health systems are fiscally challenged and need state assistance to get on a better financial path, especially as more care continues to shift away from hospital settings.

"The governor's commitment to organizations like Kaleida Health will help stabilize hospital operations, improve access to care for the community and help us recruit and retain a strong workforce," Boyd said.

Just 10 days ago, Kaleida officials were convinced they wouldn't land any additional state funding this fiscal year. In Kaleida's conversations with the state, Boyd said Sept. 19, state officials said they did not anticipate the number of hospitals that would be facing significant financial challenges after the last round of Covid.

Boyd has said many health systems are having their worst financial performance in 2022 as compared to previous points in the pandemic – a lingering Covid hangover that has altered patient volume.

For instance, he said, Kaleida's inpatient discharges, or the patients who come to the hospital and are discharged either home or to a subacute setting, are down 5% this year compared with the same time last year. Inpatient surgeries, meanwhile, are down more than 20%, while emergency department volume is off 14% as patients, well-versed in avoiding hospitals during the pandemic, have continued to find alternative places to receive care.

And a state grant of $25 million won't cure all of Kaleida's ills or guarantee a resolution in its ongoing contract discussions.

Kaleida and the two unions, Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, are bargaining for about 12 hours a day in hopes of reaching an agreement.

The unions have not yet issued a 10-day notice of strike to Kaleida and have said they plan to exhaust the bargaining process before any action is taken.

If a strike were to occur, Kaleida would expect to spend about $23 million a week for replacement workers – or about the same amount of the state grant it landed Thursday.