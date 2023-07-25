22nd Century Group has made a change at CEO, completed a stock sale and launched a cost-cutting effort.

John Miller was named interim CEO of the Buffalo-based plant technology company. James A. Mish, who served as CEO for about three years, remains a board member.

Miller was head of 22nd Century Group's tobacco business unit. In a statement, Mish said the company had reached "an opportune juncture to enhance John Miller's leadership role to take our (low-nicotine products) business to the next level.”

Those products have become more widely available, after 7-Eleven recently began selling 22nd Century Group's VLN products at over 1,450 corporate stores in Texas, Florida and California, according to CSP Daily News.

Nora Sullivan, 22nd Century Group's board chair, credited Mish with the leading the company through Food and Drug Administration designation of its VLN products as a "modified risk tobacco product; acquiring GVB Biopharma, which specializes in cannabinoid-based consumer products; and guiding the company's commercial transformation over the past 18 months.

22nd Century Group reported generating $11.7 million in gross proceeds from a stock offering to institutional investors. Additionally, the company said it is aiming to achieve $15 million in annualized savings through a cost-cutting initiative.

It also comes after 22nd Century Group's stock has plummeted, losing more than 80% of its value over the past seven months. 22nd Century Group this month regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements after conducting a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Last September, the company made a different leadership change, eliminating the position of president and chief operating officer.